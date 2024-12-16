2025 Pulitzer Electric Aircraft Race

To promote Gender Equality in Aviation, Team GG will feature a tenacious female racing pilot in the world's first all-electric crewed aviation race for the Pulitzer Trophy! Proceeds will go toward expenses to lease a Velis Electro and cover travel / lodging for the crew. Any excess donation will go to establish a new scholarship at the AAM Institute with the same spirit of female empowerment.

