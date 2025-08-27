Hosted by

Sophie & Madigan's Playground

About this event

2025 Pumpkin Fun Run Walk and Roll

632 Contender Way

Frederick, MD 21703, USA

Fun Run Walk and Roll
$15

one race entry - includes trunk or treat - no race premium

Fun Run Walk and Roll with race premium
$35

one race entry - includes trunk or treat and race premium

Trunk or Treat
$5

This is wrist band for entry into the trunk or treat only - limited number available - all participants must have a wrist band to enter the trunk or treat area

Trunk or Treat - FAMILY
$15

This is a family 4 pack of wrist bands for entry into the trunk or treat all individuals must have a wrist band to enter the trunk or treat area

Event Day Registration - ToT Family
$23

This pass includes (4) wristbands for entryinto the Trunk-or-Treat area at Sophie & Madigan’s Playground.




Event Day Registration - Individual ToT
$7.50

This pass includes (1) wristbands for entry into the Trunk-or-Treat area at Sophie & Madigan’s Playground.

Event Day Fun Run Walk and Roll
$20

👟 Fun Run • Walk & Roll

Kick things off with a festive, family-friendly run (or walk… or roll!) on our flat, fully accessible 1k route. Costumes encouraged — the sillier, the better! Your registration includes a wristband for entry into the Trunk-or-Treat area after the run.


🚗 Trunk-or-Treat

After you cross the finish line, stick around for our inclusive Trunk-or-Treat featuring decorated trunks, candy, music, games, and plenty of photo ops! Every participant (child or adult) will need a wristband to enter the Trunk-or-Treat area.


🎵 Live Music, 50/50 Raffle, and More!

Enjoy live music, prizes, and community fun while helping support the next phase of Frederick’s first inclusive playground.


💙 All proceeds benefit Sophie & Madigan’s Playground — helping children and families of all abilities play, learn, and create lifelong memories together in honor of sisters Sophie and Madigan Lillard.


Add a donation for Sophie & Madigan's Playground

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!