2025 Pumpkin Fun Run Walk and Roll

👟 Fun Run • Walk & Roll

Kick things off with a festive, family-friendly run (or walk… or roll!) on our flat, fully accessible 1k route. Costumes encouraged — the sillier, the better! Your registration includes a wristband for entry into the Trunk-or-Treat area after the run.





🚗 Trunk-or-Treat

After you cross the finish line, stick around for our inclusive Trunk-or-Treat featuring decorated trunks, candy, music, games, and plenty of photo ops! Every participant (child or adult) will need a wristband to enter the Trunk-or-Treat area.





🎵 Live Music, 50/50 Raffle, and More!

Enjoy live music, prizes, and community fun while helping support the next phase of Frederick’s first inclusive playground.





💙 All proceeds benefit Sophie & Madigan’s Playground — helping children and families of all abilities play, learn, and create lifelong memories together in honor of sisters Sophie and Madigan Lillard.



