St Paul's UMC

St Paul's UMC

2025 Pumpkin Patch

Minis item
Minis
$1

Tangerine sized pumpkin with deep ribs. Flatter than perfect pumpkins. Light orange in color

Perfect Pumpkin item
Perfect Pumpkin
$1

Round softball sized pumpkin with distinctive rich orange coloring.

Snowdrops, Flakes and Friends item
Snowdrops, Flakes and Friends
$2

White, orange or black small pumpkins with deep ribs. Similar to minis but larger.

Itty Bitty item
Itty Bitty
$2.50

Smooth Ribbing, round shape, bigger than a Perfect and smaller than a Spookie.

Spookie Pumpkin item
Spookie Pumpkin
$3

Cantaloupe size pumpkin about 3 lbs; great for making pies

Snowball pumpkin item
Snowball pumpkin
$4

White cantaloupe size pumpkin. 3 lbs. Bigger than Snowflake.

Swan gourds - Large item
Swan gourds - Large
$8

Long-necked 12-16" inch green gourds with white specs that are swan shaped.

Swan Gourds - Small item
Swan Gourds - Small
$5

Smaller Long necked green gourds with with white specs that are swan shaped.

Gizmos item
Gizmos
$5

Large star shaped in colors green, orange or yellow about 8" wide; larger than winged gourds

Elf house gourds -large item
Elf house gourds -large
$5

Bright orange/red mushroom or acorn shaped. Larger in size.

Elf house gourds - medium item
Elf house gourds - medium
$3

Bright orange/red mushroom or acorn shaped. Smaller in size.

Winged gourds - large item
Winged gourds - large
$2

Gourds with a long thin neck. Could be yellow, green or orange.

Star Gourds item
Star Gourds
$1

Star Patterned gourds that are usually softball sized

Winged gourds — small item
Winged gourds — small
$1

Gourds with a long thin neck. Could be yellow, green or orange.

Bulk Pumpkin item
Bulk Pumpkin
$4

Based on the size of the pumpkin

Bulk Pumpkin item
Bulk Pumpkin
$6

Based on the size of the pumpkin

Bulk Pumpkin item
Bulk Pumpkin
$7

Based on the size of the pumpkin

Bulk Pumpkin item
Bulk Pumpkin
$8

Based on the size of the pumpkin

Bulk Pumpkin item
Bulk Pumpkin
$9

Based on size of pumpkin

Bulk Pumpkin item
Bulk Pumpkin
$10

Based on the size of the pumpkin

Bulk Pumpkin item
Bulk Pumpkin
$11

Based on the size of the pumpkin

Bulk Pumpkin item
Bulk Pumpkin
$13

Based on the size of the pumpkin

Bulk Pumpkin item
Bulk Pumpkin
$15

Based on the size of the pumpkin

Bulk Pumpkin item
Bulk Pumpkin
$18

Based on the size of the pumpkin

Bulk Pumpkin item
Bulk Pumpkin
$20

Based on the size of the pumpkin

Bulk Pumpkin item
Bulk Pumpkin
$25

Based on the size of the pumpkin

Bulk Pumpkin item
Bulk Pumpkin
$30

Based on the size of the pumpkin

Bulk Pumpkin item
Bulk Pumpkin
$35

Based on the size of the pumpkin

Bulk Pumpkin item
Bulk Pumpkin
$40

Based on the size of the pumpkin

Bulk Pumpkin item
Bulk Pumpkin
$50

Based on the size of the pumpkin

Add a donation for St Paul's UMC

$

