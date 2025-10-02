2025 Pumpkin Patch

Offered by
Tangerine sized pumpkin with deep ribs. Flatter than perfect pumpkins. Light orange in color
Round softball sized pumpkin with distinctive rich orange coloring.
White, orange or black small pumpkins with deep ribs. Similar to minis but larger.
Smooth Ribbing, round shape, bigger than a Perfect and smaller than a Spookie.
Cantaloupe size pumpkin about 3 lbs; great for making pies
White cantaloupe size pumpkin. 3 lbs. Bigger than Snowflake.
Long-necked 12-16" inch green gourds with white specs that are swan shaped.
Smaller Long necked green gourds with with white specs that are swan shaped.
Large star shaped in colors green, orange or yellow about 8" wide; larger than winged gourds
Bright orange/red mushroom or acorn shaped. Larger in size.
Bright orange/red mushroom or acorn shaped. Smaller in size.
Gourds with a long thin neck. Could be yellow, green or orange.
Star Patterned gourds that are usually softball sized
Gourds with a long thin neck. Could be yellow, green or orange.
