2025 - Purple Heart Dinner Reservation Form

The Paradise Room at Atlantis Casino

3800 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502

Dinner - Single Person
$150
Reserves 1 seat
Dinner - Purple Heart Recipient
free
Free for Purple Heart Recipient
Guest of Purple Heart Recipient
free
Free WITH Purple Heart Recipient
SPONSOR - 5 Star General
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
2 Tables - 12 Total Seats - Front Row Seating If you wish to sponsor a table and pay via check or otherwise; or if you wish to sponsor and may not be able to attend- Please give Kelsey Kibbe a call or text 775-980-5714
SPONSOR - 4 Star General (Military/Veteran Discount)
$3,000
groupTicketCaption
*MILITARY DISCOUNT OPTION* 2 Tables - 12 Total Seats - Front Row Seating If you wish to sponsor a table and pay via check or otherwise; or if you wish to sponsor and may not be able to attend- Please give Kelsey Kibbe a call or text 775-980-5714
SPONSOR - 3 Star General
$1,500
groupTicketCaption
1 Table - 6 Total Seats (Full Table) If you wish to sponsor a table and pay via check or otherwise; or if you wish to sponsor and may not be able to attend- Please give Kelsey Kibbe a call or text 775-980-5714
SPONSOR - 2 Star General
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
4 Seats If you wish to sponsor a table and pay via check or otherwise; or if you wish to sponsor and may not be able to attend- Please give Kelsey Kibbe a call or text 775-980-5714
SPONSOR - 1 Star General
$500
groupTicketCaption
2 Seats If you wish to sponsor a table and pay via check or otherwise; or if you wish to sponsor and may not be able to attend- Please give Kelsey Kibbe a call or text 775-980-5714
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing