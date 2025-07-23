Miracles From Mimi

2025 Purple Paddle Open

731 Central Rd

Rye Beach, NH 03871, USA

Twosome
$500

Two golf entrants that includes cart, green fees, lunch, and goodie bag.

Foursome
$1,000

Two golf entrants that includes cart, green fees, lunch, and goodie bag.

National Anthem Sponsor
$1,500

Golf included for your foursome

Tee sign

Branding at the singing of our National Anthem

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

Golf included for your foursome

Branding on all carts

Sign near podium for post golf lunch

Recognition in post round thank you toast

19th Hole Sponsor
$1,750

Golf included for your foursome

Tee sign

Branding at the post-round bar and lunch

Halfway Sponsor
$1,750

Golf included for your foursome

Tee sign

Branding at the snack shack where golfers stop between holes 9 & 10

Green / Tee Box Sponsor
$350

