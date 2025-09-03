2025 Purse Bingo Somerset Community Food Pantry

220 Main St

Somerset, WI 54025, USA

BINGO and Door Prize Drawing
$60

Ticket price includes 10 rounds of BINGO and ticket for door prizes drawings.

Additional Bingo Sheet
$40

Additional sheets are purchasable for the main player (not a second player.)
Remember-all funds are for the Pantry- so feel free to buy yourself as many sheets as you want!
Example: If you are buying for a group all at once... 5 main players= 5 tickets + 5 Additional sheets = great time!!!

Heads or Tails 1
$10

We will have 3 rounds of this highly anticipated game that delights every year! You won't want to miss out on the fun or the excellent prizes!

Heads or Tails Round 2
$10

We will have 3 rounds of this highly anticipated game that delights every year! You won't want to miss out on the fun or the excellent prizes!

Heads or Tails Round 3
$10

We will have 3 rounds of this highly anticipated game that delights every year! You won't want to miss out on the fun or the excellent prizes!

Raffle Ticket 1
$10

$10.00 for 1 ticket

Raffle Tickets 3
$20

$20.00 for 3 tickets

Raffle Tickets 10
$50

$50.00 for 10 tickets

50/50 Ticket Round 1
$10

Round 1

50/50 ticket Round 2
$10

Round 2

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing