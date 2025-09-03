2025 Purse Bingo Somerset Community Food Pantry

Ticket price includes 10 rounds of BINGO and ticket for door prizes drawings.
Additional sheets are purchasable for the main player (not a second player.)
Remember-all funds are for the Pantry- so feel free to buy yourself as many sheets as you want!
Example: If you are buying for a group all at once... 5 main players= 5 tickets + 5 Additional sheets = great time!!!
We will have 3 rounds of this highly anticipated game that delights every year! You won't want to miss out on the fun or the excellent prizes!
$10.00 for 1 ticket
$20.00 for 3 tickets
$50.00 for 10 tickets
Round 1
Round 2
