💙🤍👜🥂2025 Purses and Prosecco👜🥂💙🤍

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About this event
This ticket includes 1 set of bingo cards for 10 rounds, 1 complimentary Prosecco ticket, and 1 Dabber.
This is for those that purchasing 10 tickets. Please write the names of those that will be at the table. If you do not have the names at time of purchase, please email [email protected] with names by 11/1/2025
This option is ONLY FOR VENDORS.
This ticket is for the Mystery Bag round. You must purchase this card to play in the Mystery Bag round.
You will receive 2 Bonus Round Cards for $5.00.
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