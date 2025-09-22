Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Beta Delta Zeta Chapter

Hosted by

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Beta Delta Zeta Chapter

About this event

💙🤍👜🥂2025 Purses and Prosecco👜🥂💙🤍

8339 Old York Rd

Elkins Park, PA 19027, USA

General Admission
$50

This ticket includes 1 set of bingo cards for 10 rounds, 1 complimentary Prosecco ticket, and 1 Dabber.

Table of 10
$475

This is for those that purchasing 10 tickets. Please write the names of those that will be at the table. If you do not have the names at time of purchase, please email [email protected] with names by 11/1/2025

VENDOR
$150

This option is ONLY FOR VENDORS.

Mystery Bag Round Card
$40

This ticket is for the Mystery Bag round. You must purchase this card to play in the Mystery Bag round.

Bonus Round Card
$5

You will receive 2 Bonus Round Cards for $5.00.

50/50 and Basket Raffle
$5
50/50 and Basket Raffle
$10
Donations
$125

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