2025 Putt for Prevention

Team Registration is $100, for a team of up to four adult players. Scoring will track individual scores, as well as a team average - so pick your teammates carefully and maybe win a prize!
Team Registration - Family
$75
Families with younger children are welcome to select this option. Family Registration is $75, and includes two adults and up to three kids (under 18). Scoring will track individual scores, as well as a family team average.
Mulligan Hole - Team
$25
For those times you just can't make it past that pesky OBSTACLE - purchase a mulligan to be used (as a team) on a specific hole to give it another shot! But choose wisely - only one mulligan per team is allowed!
Birdie Hole - Team
$25
When a mulligan isn't enough, purchase the ability to score a birdie to be used as your team score on a specific hole! But choose wisely - only one guaranteed birdie hole per team is allowed!
Bogey Hole - Team
$50
For the truly devious (or competitive!) purchase a Bogey Hole to gift to your competition! You may only "gift" this bogey to another team on the course at the same time as your team, and it cannot override either their (potential) mulligan or birdie hole ticket.
Tournament Adult Add On Ticket
$25
Non-tournament Youth & Senior Ticket
$10
For ages 4-12
Non-Tournament Adult Ticket
$15
Add a donation for Upstream Prevention, Inc
$
