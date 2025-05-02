2025 Putt for Prevention - Sponsorships

Help Upstream provide a variety of prizes for teams that do great (or not so great!) as an incentive for those that are a bit more competitive...
Hole Sponsor
$250
Hole Sponsors will have a yard sign (24x18in) at a hole on the course with either a logo/name - but the sign will be up at Otte's all week (not just during our event!).
Mulligan Sponsor
$300
The Mulligan Sponsors will have a yard sign (24x18in) with their logo/name at the registration table, plus their logo on the mulligan tickets teams can purchase. Help Upstream raise funds by giving teams a second chance on a difficult hole!
Birdie Sponsor
$300
The Birdie Sponsors will have a yard sign (24x18in) with their logo/name at the registration table, plus their logo on the birdie tickets teams can purchase. Help Upstream raise funds by giving teams a guaranteed score on a difficult hole!
Bogey Sponsor
$300
Help support those especially devious (or competitive!) teams! The Bogey Sponsors will have a yard sign (24x18in) with their logo/name at the registration table, plus their logo on the bogey tickets teams can purchase. Help Upstream raise funds by encouraging a bit of friendly rivalry...
Add a donation for Upstream Prevention, Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!