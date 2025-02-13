Crystal Roses Incorporated

2025 Putting Fore Crystal Roses/CRmen Golf Tournament- 4 person scramble

10 Clubhouse Dr

Norco, CA 92860

Single Golfer (after 4/30 regular price)
$175
Green Fee, Breakfast & Lunch
Team (after 4/30 regular price)
$680
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Green Fee, Breakfast & Lunch for 4
Elite Single Golfer (after 4/30 regular price)
$215
Green Fee, Breakfast & Lunch PLUS 2 Mulligans and 100 Raffle Tickets
Elite Team Package (after 4/30 regular price)
$820
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Green Fee, Breakfast & Lunch PLUS 2 Mulligans and 100 Raffle Tickets
VIP CRmen Sponsor - one team (four people)
$3,000
-Four (one team) elite golf tickets. -A pair of golf shoes for each player. -An event jackets for each player. -CRmen event Sponsor reference in press releases and promotional materials for one year. -Opportunity to provide a promotional item in event giveaway. -Four (4) premium-hole sponsorships with signage. -Signage and recognition at awards ceremony. -Extended rights to retain Title sponsorship on a one-year continuum. -Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for six (10) individuals on behalf of you or your company.
VIP CRmen Sponsor - two teams (eight people)
$4,000
-EIGHT (two teams) elite golf tickets. -A pair of golf shoes for each player. -An event jackets for each player. -CRmen event Sponsor reference in press releases and promotional materials for one year. -Opportunity to provide a promotional item in event giveaway. -Four (4) premium-hole sponsorships with signage. -Signage and recognition at awards ceremony. -Extended rights to retain Title sponsorship on a one-year continuum. -Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for six (10) individuals on behalf of you or your company.
Crystal Rose Sponsor
$2,000
-Eight (8) elite golf tickets. -Sponsor reference in press releases and promotional materials for one year. -Opportunity to provide a promotional item in event giveaway. -Four (3) premium-hole sponsorships with signage. -Signage and recognition at awards ceremony. -Extended rights to retain Title sponsorship on a one-year continuum. -Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for six (6) individuals on behalf of you or your company.
Lavender Rose Sponsor
$1,000
-Four (4) regular golf tickets. -Prominent mention in selected event press releases and promotional materials. -Opportunity to provide promotional item in event giveaway. -Two (2) premium-hole sponsorships with signage. -Signage and recognition at awards ceremony. -Featured in Crystal Roses social media. -Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for five (5) individuals on behalf of you or your company.
Red Rose Sponsor
$500
-Two (2) regular golf tickets. -Opportunity to provide promotional item in event giveaway. -One (1) premium-hole sponsorship with signage. Signage and recognition at awards ceremony. -Featured in Crystal Roses social media. -Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for two (2) individuals on behalf of you or your company.
Yellow Rose Sponsor
$300
-One (1) regular golf ticket. -One (1) par 3-hole sponsorship with signage. -Recognition at awards ceremony. -Featured in Crystal Roses social media. -Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for two (2) individuals on behalf of you or your company.
Denovo
$720
ELITE TEAM Green Fee, Breakfast & Lunch for 4, PLUS 8 Mulligans and 400 Raffle Tickets

