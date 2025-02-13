2025 Putting Fore Crystal Roses/CRmen Golf Tournament- 4 person scramble

Green Fee, Breakfast & Lunch PLUS 2 Mulligans and 100 Raffle Tickets
Elite Team Package (after 4/30 regular price)
$820
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
VIP CRmen Sponsor - one team (four people)
$3,000
-Four (one team) elite golf tickets.
-A pair of golf shoes for each player.
-An event jackets for each player.
-CRmen event Sponsor reference in press releases and promotional materials for one year.
-Opportunity to provide a promotional item in event giveaway.
-Four (4) premium-hole sponsorships with signage.
-Signage and recognition at awards ceremony.
-Extended rights to retain Title sponsorship on a one-year continuum.
-Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for six (10) individuals on behalf of you or your company.
VIP CRmen Sponsor - two teams (eight people)
$4,000
-EIGHT (two teams) elite golf tickets.
-A pair of golf shoes for each player.
-An event jackets for each player.
-CRmen event Sponsor reference in press releases and promotional materials for one year.
-Opportunity to provide a promotional item in event giveaway.
-Four (4) premium-hole sponsorships with signage.
-Signage and recognition at awards ceremony.
-Extended rights to retain Title sponsorship on a one-year continuum.
-Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for six (10) individuals on behalf of you or your company.
Crystal Rose Sponsor
$2,000
-Eight (8) elite golf tickets.
-Sponsor reference in press releases and promotional materials for one year.
-Opportunity to provide a promotional item in event giveaway.
-Four (3) premium-hole sponsorships with signage.
-Signage and recognition at awards ceremony.
-Extended rights to retain Title sponsorship on a one-year continuum.
-Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for six (6) individuals on behalf of you or your company.
Lavender Rose Sponsor
$1,000
-Four (4) regular golf tickets.
-Prominent mention in selected event press releases and promotional materials.
-Opportunity to provide promotional item in event giveaway.
-Two (2) premium-hole sponsorships with signage.
-Signage and recognition at awards ceremony.
-Featured in Crystal Roses social media.
-Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for five (5) individuals on behalf of you or your company.
Red Rose Sponsor
$500
-Two (2) regular golf tickets.
-Opportunity to provide promotional item in event giveaway.
-One (1) premium-hole sponsorship with signage.
Signage and recognition at awards ceremony.
-Featured in Crystal Roses social media.
-Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for two (2) individuals on behalf of you or your company.
Yellow Rose Sponsor
$300
-One (1) regular golf ticket.
-One (1) par 3-hole sponsorship with signage.
-Recognition at awards ceremony.
-Featured in Crystal Roses social media.
-Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for two (2) individuals on behalf of you or your company.
Denovo
$720
ELITE TEAM
Green Fee, Breakfast & Lunch for 4, PLUS 8 Mulligans and 400 Raffle Tickets
