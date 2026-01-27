Crystal Roses Incorporated

Hosted by

Crystal Roses Incorporated

About this event

2026 Putting Fore Crystal Roses/CRmen Golf Tournament- 4 person scramble

10 Clubhouse Dr

Norco, CA 92860

One Team- four golfers
$650

Green Fee, Cart, Breakfast & Lunch for 4

One Elite Team - 4 golfers
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Green Fee, Cart, Breakfast & Lunch for 4, PLUS 8 Mulligans and 400 Raffle Tickets

Single Player
$190

Green Fee, Breakfast & Lunch

Elite Single Golfer
$240

Green Fee, Breakfast & Lunch PLUS 2 Mulligans and 100 Raffle Tickets

VIP CRmen Sponsor - two elite teams (eight people)
$3,500

-Eight (two teams) elite golf tickets.

-100 extra raffle each player.
-CRmen event Sponsor reference in press releases and promotional materials for one year.
-Opportunity to provide a promotional item in event giveaway.
-Six (6) premium-hole sponsorships with signage.
-Signage and recognition at awards ceremony.
-Extended rights to retain Title sponsorship on a one-year continuum.
-Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for ten (10) individuals on behalf of you or your company.


  • Elite golfers receive 2 mulligans & $100 worth of raffle tickets.
Crystal Rose Sponsor - two teams (eight people)
$2,000

-EIGHT (two teams) golf tickets.
-CRmen event Sponsor reference in press releases and promotional materials for one year.
-Opportunity to provide a promotional item in event giveaway.
-Four (4) premium-hole sponsorships with signage.
-Signage and recognition at awards ceremony.
-Extended rights to retain Title sponsorship on a one-year continuum.
-Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for ten (10) individuals on behalf of you or your company.

Lavender Rose Sponsor
$1,000

-Four (4) golf tickets.
-Sponsor reference in press releases and promotional materials for one year.
-Opportunity to provide a promotional item in event giveaway.
-Three (3) premium-hole sponsorships with signage.
-Signage and recognition at awards ceremony.
-Extended rights to retain Title sponsorship on a one-year continuum.
-Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for three (3) individuals on behalf of you or your company.

Red Rose Sponsor
$500

-Two (2) regular golf tickets.
-Opportunity to provide promotional item in event giveaway.
-One (1) premium-hole sponsorship with signage.
Signage and recognition at awards ceremony.
-Featured in Crystal Roses social media.
-Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for two (2) individuals on behalf of you or your company.

THE NICE GUY SPONSOR
$650

-Sponsor a team of 4 to play and represent you at the tournament.

(The golfers will be a warriors, caregivers or vounteers and any rental fee for clubs)

-Two (2) par 3-hole sponsorship with signage.
-Recognition at awards ceremony.
-Featured in Crystal Roses social media.
-Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for two (3) individuals on behalf of you or your company.

Add a donation for Crystal Roses Incorporated

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