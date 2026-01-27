2026 Putting Fore Crystal Roses/CRmen Golf Tournament- 4 person scramble

-Sponsor a team of 4 to play and represent you at the tournament.

(The golfers will be a warriors, caregivers or vounteers and any rental fee for clubs)

-Two (2) par 3-hole sponsorship with signage.

-Recognition at awards ceremony.

-Featured in Crystal Roses social media.

-Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for two (3) individuals on behalf of you or your company.