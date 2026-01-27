2026 Putting Fore Crystal Roses/CRmen Golf Tournament- 4 person scramble

About this event
Green Fee, Cart, Breakfast & Lunch for 4
Green Fee, Cart, Breakfast & Lunch for 4, PLUS 8 Mulligans and 400 Raffle Tickets
Green Fee, Breakfast & Lunch
Green Fee, Breakfast & Lunch PLUS 2 Mulligans and 100 Raffle Tickets
-Eight (two teams) elite golf tickets.
-100 extra raffle each player.
-CRmen event Sponsor reference in press releases and promotional materials for one year.
-Opportunity to provide a promotional item in event giveaway.
-Six (6) premium-hole sponsorships with signage.
-Signage and recognition at awards ceremony.
-Extended rights to retain Title sponsorship on a one-year continuum.
-Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for ten (10) individuals on behalf of you or your company.
-EIGHT (two teams) golf tickets.
-CRmen event Sponsor reference in press releases and promotional materials for one year.
-Opportunity to provide a promotional item in event giveaway.
-Four (4) premium-hole sponsorships with signage.
-Signage and recognition at awards ceremony.
-Extended rights to retain Title sponsorship on a one-year continuum.
-Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for ten (10) individuals on behalf of you or your company.
-Four (4) golf tickets.
-Sponsor reference in press releases and promotional materials for one year.
-Opportunity to provide a promotional item in event giveaway.
-Three (3) premium-hole sponsorships with signage.
-Signage and recognition at awards ceremony.
-Extended rights to retain Title sponsorship on a one-year continuum.
-Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for three (3) individuals on behalf of you or your company.
-Two (2) regular golf tickets.
-Opportunity to provide promotional item in event giveaway.
-One (1) premium-hole sponsorship with signage.
Signage and recognition at awards ceremony.
-Featured in Crystal Roses social media.
-Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for two (2) individuals on behalf of you or your company.
-Sponsor a team of 4 to play and represent you at the tournament.
(The golfers will be a warriors, caregivers or vounteers and any rental fee for clubs)
-Two (2) par 3-hole sponsorship with signage.
-Recognition at awards ceremony.
-Featured in Crystal Roses social media.
-Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for two (3) individuals on behalf of you or your company.
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