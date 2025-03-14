2025 Pleasant Valley Golf Tournament

Literally put your name on a Golf Tournament. The Title Sponsor receives the center logo on all marketing materials, banners, website ticketing social media posts, logos on players golf balls, and includes 4 players at the tournament, 18th Hole and awards ceremony recognition.
Please provide names of all players or enter "Blank" if the player name will be updated later.
Payment by check is possible.
Principal Quan's Eagle Sponsor
$1,000
PV Eagle sponsors receive their logo on the school banner and all marketing materials, social media posts, includes 4 players at the tournament, and hole recognition.
Please provide names of all players or enter "Blank" if the player name will be updated later.
Payment by check is possible.
19th Hole After Play Sponsor
$600
Grab another family or sponsor your company - Be the official 19th Hole Celebration! Signage at the Pergola at check-in and after the game, included in social media posts and other PV PTA marketing.
Do Good Be Kind Hole Sponsor
$200
Put your name or your company's name on a Hole! Sponsors receive recognition at a golf hole. Sponsors are welcome to join players on the hole and make it fun.
Registration Group of 4
$700
Foursome Group. Registration includes golf cart, boxed lunch, and after-party appetizers.
Please provide names of all players or enter "Blank" if the player name will be updated later.
Registration Two Players
$350
2 Person Group. Registration includes one golf cart per group of four players, boxed lunch, and after-party appetizers.
Please provide names of all players or enter "Blank" if the player name will be updated later. Email [email protected] to be combined with two other players at the start.
Registration Single Player
$175
Single Player. Registration includes one golf cart per group of four players, boxed lunch, and after-party appetizers.
Email [email protected] to be combined with a group at the start.
