Queen City Sertoma

About this event

2025 Queen City Sertoma Haunt Your House People’s Choice

1. Boo Patch (1600 E Catalpa St)- 1 VOTE item
1. Boo Patch (1600 E Catalpa St)- 1 VOTE
💸 $2 = 1 Vote
1. Boo Patch (1600 E Catalpa St)- 7 VOTES item
1. Boo Patch (1600 E Catalpa St)- 7 VOTES
💸 $10 = 7 Vote
2. Oak Leaf Cemetery (607 Oak Leaf Ct. Nixa, MO) 1 VOTE item
2. Oak Leaf Cemetery (607 Oak Leaf Ct. Nixa, MO) 1 VOTE
💸 $2 = 1 Vote
2. Oak Leaf Cemetery (607 Oak Leaf Ct. Nixa, MO 7 VOTES item
2. Oak Leaf Cemetery (607 Oak Leaf Ct. Nixa, MO 7 VOTES
💸 $10 = 7 Vote
3. JG (1233 E Linwood Dr) 1 VOTE item
3. JG (1233 E Linwood Dr) 1 VOTE
💸 $2 = 1 Vote
3. JG (1233 E Linwood Dr) 7 VOTES item
3. JG (1233 E Linwood Dr) 7 VOTES
💸 $10 = 7 Vote
4. Alien Shores Cemetary (1608 W Highland St) 1 VOTE item
4. Alien Shores Cemetary (1608 W Highland St) 1 VOTE
💸 $2 = 1 Vote
4. Alien Shores Cemetary (1608 W Highland St) 7 VOTES item
4. Alien Shores Cemetary (1608 W Highland St) 7 VOTES
💸 $10 = 7 Vote
5. sKELLeton CarnEVIL (4640 W Minota St) 1 VOTE item
5. sKELLeton CarnEVIL (4640 W Minota St) 1 VOTE
💸 $2 = 1 Vote
5. sKELLeton CarnEVIL (4640 W Minota St) 7 VOTES item
5. sKELLeton CarnEVIL (4640 W Minota St) 7 VOTES
💸 $10 = 7 Vote
6. Spirits of Darby Place (1045 E Darby Place) 1 VOTE item
6. Spirits of Darby Place (1045 E Darby Place) 1 VOTE
💸 $2 = 1 Vote
6. Spirits of Darby Place (1045 E Darby Place) 7 VOTES item
6. Spirits of Darby Place (1045 E Darby Place) 7 VOTES
💸 $10 = 7 Vote
7. Edwards Street Holiday House (3150 W. Edward St) 1 VOTE item
7. Edwards Street Holiday House (3150 W. Edward St) 1 VOTE
💸 $2 = 1 Vote
7. Edwards Street Holiday House (3150 W. Edward St) 7 VOTES item
7. Edwards Street Holiday House (3150 W. Edward St) 7 VOTES
💸 $10 = 7 Vote
8. KD (1328 W Seminole St) 1 VOTE item
8. KD (1328 W Seminole St) 1 VOTE
💸 $2 = 1 Vote
8. KD (1328 W Seminole St) 7 VOTES item
8. KD (1328 W Seminole St) 7 VOTES
💸 $10 = 7 Vote
