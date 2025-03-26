2025 Queen of the River Walk Fiesta Medal

Pick up at the 5th Annual Fiesta Medal Mercado on 4/12 between 12-4 PM at La Tuna Icehouse.
Portion of proceeds benefit the San Antonio Hospitality Foundation 501(c)(3)!
Pick up at the 5th Annual Fiesta Medal Mercado on 4/12 between 12-4 PM at La Tuna Icehouse.
SHIPPED - 2025 Fiesta Medal
$17
2025 Fiesta Medal + $5 shipping fee. If you are purchasing more than 1 medal to ship, please add 1 SHIPPED medal to your cart and add the remaining number of medals under ADD-ON SHIPPED.
2025 Fiesta Medal + $5 shipping fee. If you are purchasing more than 1 medal to ship, please add 1 SHIPPED medal to your cart and add the remaining number of medals under ADD-ON SHIPPED.
ADD-ON SHIPPED - 2025 Fiesta Medal
$12
Please be sure you added 1 SHIPPED medal to your order for the $5 shipping charge. Additional medals to be shipped can be added here.
Please be sure you added 1 SHIPPED medal to your order for the $5 shipping charge. Additional medals to be shipped can be added here.
