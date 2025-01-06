Sales closed

2025 QYF Designer Bag Bingo Tables + Extras

602 McAllister St

Quitman, TX 75783, USA

Event Extras Bundle
$50
1 Louis Vuitton playing card, 1 second chance wristband, 12 raffle tickets. Raffle tickets will be available at the event.
Louis Vuitton Playing Card
$20
One game card for a chance to win a Louis Vuitton bag. This is an extra round of Blackout Bingo.
6 Louis Vuitton Playing Cards Bundle
$100
6 Louis Vuitton playing cards for a chance to win a Louis Vuitton bag This is an extra round of Blackout Bingo.
Second Chance Wristband
$20
Second Chance allows participants to continue playing after the first person bingos on each round for a chance to win the "second chance prize". Good for all regular rounds of bingo games. DOES NOT INCLUDE THE LOUIS VUITTON ROUND
Extra Regular Round Game Cards
$10
Increase your chances of winning each round of regular round by playing more than one card per game.
Regular Table
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Reserved table (8 seats), light dinner, bingo card for each (10) regular round. *Does not include the 11th Blackout Round.

