2025 Race Weekend Merchandise

Women’s Performance Dry-Fit T-Shirt (Purple)- front chest logo
• Lightweight 4 oz, 100% recycled poly interlock
• Moisture-wicking to keep you dry during intense paddling sessions
• Stain release and odor-resistant for long-lasting wear
• Snag-resistant fabric holds up to repeated use
• Built-in UPF 44+ sun protection
• Flattering, athletic cut — breathable and comfortable for any workout
• Perfect for dragon boat practice or everyday active wear
•✅ Sizing Tip: Runs snug — consider sizing up for a more relaxed fit. BUST width, inches (Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid flat): XS- 16, S -17, M- 18, L- 19, XL-20, XXL- 21
Ladies Performance T-shirt (Black)
$30
Women’s Performance Dry-Fit T-Shirt (black)- front chest logo
• Lightweight 4 oz, 100% recycled poly interlock
• Moisture-wicking to keep you dry during intense paddling sessions
• Stain release and odor-resistant for long-lasting wear
• Snag-resistant fabric holds up to repeated use
• Built-in UPF 44+ sun protection
• Flattering, athletic cut — breathable and comfortable for any workout
• Perfect for dragon boat practice or everyday active wear
• ✅ Sizing Tip: Runs snug — consider sizing up for a more relaxed fit. BUST width, inches (Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid flat): XS- 16, S -17, M- 18, L- 19, XL-20, XXL- 21
Ladies Performance T-shirt (Grey)
$30
Women’s Performance Dry-Fit T-Shirt (Grey)- front chest logo
• Lightweight 4 oz, 100% recycled poly interlock
• Moisture-wicking to keep you dry during intense paddling sessions
• Stain release and odor-resistant for long-lasting wear
• Snag-resistant fabric holds up to repeated use
• Built-in UPF 44+ sun protection
• Flattering, athletic cut — breathable and comfortable for any workout
• Perfect for dragon boat practice or everyday active wear
• ✅ Sizing Tip: Runs snug — consider sizing up for a more relaxed fit. BUST width, inches (Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid flat): XS- 16, S -17, M- 18, L- 19, XL-20, XXL- 21
Ladies Performance T-shirt (Pink)
$30
Women’s Performance Dry-Fit T-Shirt (pink)- front chest logo
• Lightweight 4 oz, 100% recycled poly interlock
• Moisture-wicking to keep you dry during intense paddling sessions
• Stain release and odor-resistant for long-lasting wear
• Snag-resistant fabric holds up to repeated use
• Built-in UPF 44+ sun protection
• Flattering, athletic cut — breathable and comfortable for any workout
• Perfect for dragon boat practice or everyday active wear
• ✅ Sizing Tip: Runs snug — consider sizing up for a more relaxed fit. BUST width, inches (Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid flat): XS- 16, S -17, M- 18, L- 19, XL-20, XXL- 21
Mens/Unisex Performance T-shirt (Black)
$30
Performance, dry-fit (moisture wicking) t-shirt (black) - logo front chest
Your go-to tee for dragon boat practice and beyond! 🛶💪
Designed for movement and built to perform, this lightweight tee features moisture-wicking tech to keep you dry and UPF sun protection to shield you on the water or the trail.
It’s the perfect blend of comfort and function — whether you’re paddling hard or powering through a workout.
4-ounce, 100% recycled poly interlock
Moisture-wicking
Stain release
Odor-resistant
Snag-resistant
UPF rating of 44+
• SIZING Guide: Chest width, inches (Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid flat): XS- 19.5, S- 20.5, M- 21.5, L- 23, XL- 24.5, XXL- 26, 3XL- 27.5, 4XL- 29
Mens/Unisex Performance T-shirt (Maroon)
$30
Performance, dry-fit (moisture wicking) t-shirt (maroon) - logo front chest
Your go-to tee for dragon boat practice and beyond! 🛶💪
Designed for movement and built to perform, this lightweight tee features moisture-wicking tech to keep you dry and UPF sun protection to shield you on the water or the trail.
It’s the perfect blend of comfort and function — whether you’re paddling hard or powering through a workout.
4-ounce, 100% recycled poly interlock
Moisture-wicking
Stain release
Odor-resistant
Snag-resistant
UPF rating of 44+
• SIZING Guide: Chest width, inches (Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid flat): XS- 19.5, S- 20.5, M- 21.5, L- 23, XL- 24.5, XXL- 26, 3XL- 27.5, 4XL- 29
Mens/Unisex Performance T-shirt (slate)
$30
Performance, dry-fit (moisture wicking) t-shirt (slate) - logo front chest
Your go-to tee for dragon boat practice and beyond!
Designed for movement and built to perform, this lightweight tee features moisture-wicking tech to keep you dry and UPF sun protection to shield you on the water or the trail.
It’s the perfect blend of comfort and function — whether you’re paddling hard or powering through a workout.
4-ounce, 100% recycled poly interlock
Moisture-wicking
Stain release
Odor-resistant
Snag-resistant
UPF rating of 44+
• SIZING Guide: Chest width, inches (Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid flat): XS- 19.5, S- 20.5, M- 21.5, L- 23, XL- 24.5, XXL- 26, 3XL- 27.5, 4XL- 29
Mens/Unisex Performance T-shirt (pastel blue)
$30
Performance, dry-fit (moisture wicking) t-shirt (slate) - logo front chest
Your go-to tee for dragon boat practice and beyond! 🛶💪
Designed for movement and built to perform, this lightweight tee features moisture-wicking tech to keep you dry and UPF sun protection to shield you on the water or the trail.
It’s the perfect blend of comfort and function — whether you’re paddling hard or powering through a workout.
4-ounce, 100% recycled poly interlock
Moisture-wicking
Stain release
Odor-resistant
Snag-resistant
UPF rating of 44+
• SIZING Guide: Chest width, inches (Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid flat): XS- 19.5, S- 20.5, M- 21.5, L- 23, XL- 24.5, XXL- 26, 3XL- 27.5, 4XL- 29
Mens 1/4 zip Performance Pullover (black)
$60
1/4 zip pullover (black) - logo left upper chest
Built for those chilly, damp early spring practices. 🌧️💪
This performance layer delivers on all fronts:
Stay-Cool Wicking: Keeps sweat off your skin, even when you’re pushing hard
Layerable Warmth: Lightweight but cozy — perfect under a shell or on its own
Four-Way Stretch: Moves with you, not against you
Flatlock Seams: Say goodbye to chafing and hello to all-day comfort
Reflective Details: Stay seen during early morning or evening workouts
Train hard, stay dry, and rep the races in gear that works as hard as you do.
•SIZING GUIDE: Chest width, inches (Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid flat): XS- 18.5, S- 20, M- 21.5, L- 23, XL- 24.5, XXL- 26, 3XL- 28, 4XL- 30
Mens 1/4 zip Performance Pullover (grey)
$60
1/4 zip pullover (grey) - logo left upper chest
Built for those chilly, damp early spring practices. 🌧️💪
This performance layer delivers on all fronts:
Stay-Cool Wicking: Keeps sweat off your skin, even when you’re pushing hard
Layerable Warmth: Lightweight but cozy — perfect under a shell or on its own
Four-Way Stretch: Moves with you, not against you
Flatlock Seams: Say goodbye to chafing and hello to all-day comfort
Reflective Details: Stay seen during early morning or evening workouts
Train hard, stay dry, and rep the races in gear that works as hard as you do.
•SIZING GUIDE: Chest width, inches (Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid flat): XS- 18.5, S- 20, M- 21.5, L- 23, XL- 24.5, XXL- 26, 3XL- 28, 4XL- 30
Women's Full Zip Performance Jacket (Black)
$60
Full zip performance jacket, no hood (black), POCKETS - logo left upper chest
Built for those chilly, damp early spring practices.
This performance layer delivers on all fronts:
Stay-Cool Wicking: Keeps sweat off your skin, even when you’re pushing hard
Layerable Warmth: Lightweight but cozy — perfect under a shell or on its own
Four-Way Stretch: Moves with you, not against you
Flatlock Seams: Say goodbye to chafing and hello to all-day comfort
Reflective Details: Stay seen during early morning or evening workouts
Train hard, stay dry, and rep the races in gear that works as hard as you do.
• SIZING GUIDE: XS – size 2, S – size 4/6, M- size 8/10, L – size 12/14, XL- 16/18, 2XL – 20/22, 3XL- 24/26, 4XL – 28/30
Women's Full Zip Performance Jacket (Grey)
$60
Full zip performance jacket, no hood (grey), POCKETS - logo left upper chest
Built for those chilly, damp early spring practices.
This performance layer delivers on all fronts:
Stay-Cool Wicking: Keeps sweat off your skin, even when you’re pushing hard
Layerable Warmth: Lightweight but cozy — perfect under a shell or on its own
Four-Way Stretch: Moves with you, not against you
Flatlock Seams: Say goodbye to chafing and hello to all-day comfort
Reflective Details: Stay seen during early morning or evening workouts
Train hard, stay dry, and rep the races in gear that works as hard as you do.
• SIZING GUIDE: XS – size 2, S – size 4/6, M- size 8/10, L – size 12/14, XL- 16/18, 2XL – 20/22, 3XL- 24/26, 4XL – 28/30
Unisex Hoodie (smoky amethyst)
$50
Hoodie (smoky amethyst) with text left upper chest and center back logo to show off our amazing boats!
Hands down, the most comfortable hoodie you’ll ever wear!
With roomy kangaroo pockets and a relaxed unisex fit, it’s perfect for Portland’s chilly fall, winter, and spring days.
Even better? You’ll be repping the Rose Festival Dragon Boat Races in serious comfort and style.
9.4-ounce, 80/20 combed ring spun cotton/polyester, 3-end fleece
100% combed ring spun cotton face
Jersey-lined hood
•SIZING GUIDE: Chest width, inches (Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid flat): XS- 18, S- 19.5, M- 21, L- 22.5, XL- 24, XXL- 25.5, 3XL- 27.5, 4XL- 29.5
✅ Sizing Tip: Unisex fit runs like standard men’s sizing — if you usually wear a women’s fit, we recommend ordering one size down for a closer fit.)
Unisex Hoodie (black)
$50
Hoodie (black) with text left upper chest and center back logo to show off our amazing boats!
Hands down, the most comfortable hoodie you’ll ever wear!
With roomy kangaroo pockets and a relaxed unisex fit, it’s perfect for Portland’s chilly fall, winter, and spring days.
Even better? You’ll be repping the Rose Festival Dragon Boat Races in serious comfort and style.
9.4-ounce, 80/20 combed ring spun cotton/polyester, 3-end fleece
100% combed ring spun cotton face
Jersey-lined hood
•SIZING GUIDE: Chest width, inches (Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid flat): XS- 18, S- 19.5, M- 21, L- 22.5, XL- 24, XXL- 25.5, 3XL- 27.5, 4XL- 29.5 ✅ Sizing Tip: Unisex fit runs like standard men’s sizing — if you usually wear a women’s fit, we recommend ordering one size down for a closer fit.)
Unisex hoodie (flint blue heather)
$50
Hoodie (flint blue heather) with text left upper chest and center back logo to show off our amazing boats!
Hands down, the most comfortable hoodie you’ll ever wear!
With roomy kangaroo pockets and a relaxed unisex fit, it’s perfect for Portland’s chilly fall, winter, and spring days.
Even better? You’ll be repping the Rose Festival Dragon Boat Races in serious comfort and style.
9.4-ounce, 80/20 combed ring spun cotton/polyester, 3-end fleece
100% combed ring spun cotton face
Jersey-lined hood
•SIZING GUIDE: Chest width, inches (Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid flat): XS- 18, S- 19.5, M- 21, L- 22.5, XL- 24, XXL- 25.5, 3XL- 27.5, 4XL- 29.5 ✅ Sizing Tip: Unisex fit runs like standard men’s sizing — if you usually wear a women’s fit, we recommend ordering one size down for a closer fit.)
Women's tank (heather pink)
$25
Racerback tank (heather pink) - front chest logo
Perfect for those hot, high-intensity practice days on the water!
This ultra-comfortable looser-fit racerback tank delivers moisture-wicking performance with the next-level softness of a tri-blend fabric you’ll want to live in.
Bonus: it features a longer back hem for extra coverage — so you can paddle hard without pulling down your top every five minutes.
•✅ Sizing Tip: chest fit is standard, looser fit around tummy. Bust Measurement, inches: XS- 15.25, S- 16.25, M- 17.25, L- 18.75, XL- 20.25, XXL- 21.75, 3XL- 23.5, 4XL- 25.25
Women's tank (heather blue)
$25
Racerback tank (heather pink) - front chest logo
Perfect for those hot, high-intensity practice days on the water!
This ultra-comfortable looser-fit racerback tank delivers moisture-wicking performance with the next-level softness of a tri-blend fabric you’ll want to live in.
Bonus: it features a longer back hem for extra coverage — so you can paddle hard without pulling down your top every five minutes.
•✅ Sizing Tip: chest fit is standard, looser fit around tummy. Bust Measurement, inches: XS- 15.25, S- 16.25, M- 17.25, L- 18.75, XL- 20.25, XXL- 21.75, 3XL- 23.5, 4XL- 25.25
50/50 cotton/poly (dark heather grey) - front chest logo
Whether you're running errands, grabbing coffee, or just lounging at home, this shirt lets you rep the Rose Festival Dragon Boat Races in style. Featuring our bold, colorful logo, it's a guaranteed conversation starter — and the perfect excuse to tell everyone about race weekend!
•SIZING GUIDE Bust (Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid flat): XS- 17.25, S- 18.25, M- 19.25, L- 20.75, XL- 22.25, XXL- 24, 3XL- 25.75, 4XL- 27.5
Womens V-neck cotton t-shirt (cardinal red)
$28
100% cotton (cardinal red) - front chest logo
Whether you're running errands, grabbing coffee, or just lounging at home, this shirt lets you rep the Rose Festival Dragon Boat Races in style. Featuring our bold, colorful logo, it's a guaranteed conversation starter — and the perfect excuse to tell everyone about race weekend!
•SIZING GUIDE Bust (Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid flat): XS- 17.25, S- 18.25, M- 19.25, L- 20.75, XL- 22.25, XXL- 24, 3XL- 25.75, 4XL- 27.5
Mens/Unisex Cotton t-shirt (purple)
$28
100% cotton tee (purple) - front chest logo
Whether you're running errands, grabbing coffee, or just lounging at home, this shirt lets you rep the Rose Festival Dragon Boat Races in style. Featuring our bold, colorful logo, it's a guaranteed conversation starter — and the perfect excuse to tell everyone about race weekend!
•SIZING guide: Chest width (Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid flat): S- 18, M- 20, L- 22, XL- 24, XXL- 26, 3XL- 28, 4XL- 30
Mens/Unisex Cotton t-shirt (teal)
$28
100% cotton tee (teal) - front chest logo
Whether you're running errands, grabbing coffee, or just lounging at home, this shirt lets you rep the Rose Festival Dragon Boat Races in style. Featuring our bold, colorful logo, it's a guaranteed conversation starter — and the perfect excuse to tell everyone about race weekend!
•SIZING guide: Chest width (Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid flat): S- 18, M- 20, L- 22, XL- 24, XXL- 26, 3XL- 28, 4XL- 30
Note: 50/50 cotton/poly (Dark Heather Grey) - front chest logo
Whether you're running errands, grabbing coffee, or just lounging at home, this shirt lets you rep the Rose Festival Dragon Boat Races in style. Featuring our bold, colorful logo, it's a guaranteed conversation starter — and the perfect excuse to tell everyone about race weekend!
•SIZING guide: Chest width (Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid flat): S- 18, M- 20, L- 22, XL- 24, XXL- 26, 3XL- 28, 4XL- 30
Performance Hat (white)
$25
Performance hat (white) - front logo, back text
Performance fabric with quick dry, antibacterial attributes
UPF50+ rating, blocks UVA and UVB rays
Antibacterial treated headband for added performance
Reflective piping accent on brim
Unstructured front and back panels
6 panel, low profile crown
Curved brim
Quick release hook and loop closure
One size fits most, circumference of 22"-24.4"
PVC Free Product
Washable (air dry)
Performance Hat (black)
$25
Performance hat (black) - front logo, back text
Performance fabric with quick dry, antibacterial attributes
UPF50+ rating, blocks UVA and UVB rays
Antibacterial treated headband for added performance
Reflective piping accent on brim
Unstructured front and back panels
6 panel, low profile crown
Curved brim
Quick release hook and loop closure
One size fits most, circumference of 22"-24.4"
PVC Free Product
Washable (air dry)
24 oz stainless steel water bottle (white powder coated)
$35
Hydrate like a champion — on and off the water. 2 logos on opposite sides of bottle! One repping our new logo, the other showing off the City of Roses!
The h2go Conquer 24 oz thermal bottle is built for dragon boat practice sessions and race weekend endurance alike. With double-wall 18/8 stainless steel and copper vacuum insulation, it keeps your drinks ice-cold or piping hot for hours — no matter the weather.
It features a leak-resistant threaded lid, a built-in spout with hinged cap for quick sips between 'let it run' and 'paddlers, take it away', and a sturdy carrying handle for easy transport from practice to the dock.
Tough powder-coated exterior means it’s ready to handle whatever your race day (or training day) throws at you.
Note: The sketch city skyline logo may have slight color adjustments to enhance vibrancy, but the overall design will remain the same.
10L nylon dry bag
$25
Bright, bold, and built for the water! You’re welcome to choose a preferred color — vibrant Green, Pink, Blue, or Orange — but please note that due to pre-packaged sets, we can’t guarantee color selection.
Want to pick your favorite? Try your luck in person at the merch tent during race weekend! Our new logo in all white outline will be printed on the opposite of dry bag brand's logo.
10L dry bags are made to handle your paddling adventures in style.
Crafted from durable ripstop nylon with a waterproof UV-coated interior and a smooth silicone oil outer finish, they’re tough, lightweight, and ready for anything.
The roll-top closure clips securely, sealing out water and ensuring your gear stays 100% dry — even if the bag takes a dip (yes, it floats!).
Perfect for race day, practice, or any trip where water meets gear.
2.5" white outline logo sticker, transparent background
$4.50
2.5" vinyl die cut (grey background is only for visual purposes) sticker of our new logo in all white outline. Perfect for slimmer water bottles, paddles, anywhere else you want to rep Rose Festival Dragon Boat Race
2.5" color logo sticker, transparent background
$4.50
2.5" full color vinyl die cut of our new logo, transparent background. Perfect for water bottles, paddles, anywhere else you want a pop of color to rep Rose Festival Dragon Boat Race
4" white outline logo sticker, transparent background
$7
4" vinyl die cut (grey background is only for visual purposes) sticker of our new logo in all white outline. Perfect for larger water bottles, paddles, anywhere else you want to rep Rose Festival Dragon Boat Race
4" color logo sticker, transparent background
$7
4" full color vinyl die cut of our new logo, transparent background. Perfect for larger water bottles, paddles, anywhere else you want a pop of color to rep Rose Festival Dragon Boat Race
4" color logo sticker, transparent background (low quality)
$3
4" full color vinyl die cut of our new logo, transparent background. Perfect for larger water bottles, paddles, anywhere else you want a pop of color to rep Rose Festival Dragon Boat Race
