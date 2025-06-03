2025 Race Weekend Merchandise

Hydrate like a champion — on and off the water. 2 logos on opposite sides of bottle! One repping our new logo, the other showing off the City of Roses! The h2go Conquer 24 oz thermal bottle is built for dragon boat practice sessions and race weekend endurance alike. With double-wall 18/8 stainless steel and copper vacuum insulation, it keeps your drinks ice-cold or piping hot for hours — no matter the weather. It features a leak-resistant threaded lid, a built-in spout with hinged cap for quick sips between 'let it run' and 'paddlers, take it away', and a sturdy carrying handle for easy transport from practice to the dock. Tough powder-coated exterior means it’s ready to handle whatever your race day (or training day) throws at you. Note: The sketch city skyline logo may have slight color adjustments to enhance vibrancy, but the overall design will remain the same.

Hydrate like a champion — on and off the water. 2 logos on opposite sides of bottle! One repping our new logo, the other showing off the City of Roses! The h2go Conquer 24 oz thermal bottle is built for dragon boat practice sessions and race weekend endurance alike. With double-wall 18/8 stainless steel and copper vacuum insulation, it keeps your drinks ice-cold or piping hot for hours — no matter the weather. It features a leak-resistant threaded lid, a built-in spout with hinged cap for quick sips between 'let it run' and 'paddlers, take it away', and a sturdy carrying handle for easy transport from practice to the dock. Tough powder-coated exterior means it’s ready to handle whatever your race day (or training day) throws at you. Note: The sketch city skyline logo may have slight color adjustments to enhance vibrancy, but the overall design will remain the same.

seeMoreDetailsMobile