2025 Raffle

XL Booster Bath Elevated Dog Bathing & Grooming Center
$20
Eliminate the troubles of bath time with the Booster Bath Elevated Dog Bathing and Grooming Center. This elegant, convenient and functional pet bath helps to relieve most of the issues with home pet bathing such as slipping and sliding, chasing the shampoo bottle, backaches from bending over, and messy bathroom cleanups! The U-shaped opening is designed for convenient entering and exiting and the elevated tub keeps your pet contained while giving you 360-degree access for easy washing and grooming. When you’re ready to start, just use the included 3-point safety harness to keep your pet secure and in place, then remove the legs when done for easy storage.
Specifications
Item Number 117996
Weight 26 pounds
Dimensions 50 x 21.25 x 34 inches
Lifestage All Lifestages, Adult
Breed Size Large Breeds
New Age Pet ecoFLEX Single Door Furniture Style Crate
$15
Keep every member of the household safe while keeping your internal interior designer happy with the New Age Pet ecoFLEX Crate & End Table. With an elegant style that blends seamlessly into any decor, this ingenious design eliminates the need for an unsightly metal crate left out in the open and slips right into your normal decor. Doubling as a real end table, it features a secure latching door to keep your precious crate-trained pet safely contained while you’re away. And the eco-friendly wood and recycled-plastic construction will never warp, crack or split, so you can feel confident that your best friend is safe. Best of all, the beautiful design looks stunning in any room of the house—say goodbye to unsightly, uncomfortable crates. You can even paint this hybrid to fit the color scheme of your dreams. It's the perfect blend of fashionable and functional.
EliteField 3-Door Collapsible Soft-Sided Dog Crate
$15
This is an EliteField Soft Dog Crate - will Set-up and Fold-down in seconds! Has a carrying bag and fleece bed included. Strong steel frame and durable crate cover. Top, Front and 2 side doors for convenience. Door curtains off shade, reducing barking and stress.
Color - Blue Gray
Dimensions - 42"L x 28"W x 32"H
For Dogs up to 90 lbs.
EliteField Pet Playpen 62 x 62x 36in
$20
Made with lightweight, durable steel tubing and easy to clean polyester and hex mesh fabric.
This easy to assemble playpen requires no tools and easily sets up and folds down within seconds.
Great for both indoor and outdoor use, so you can keep your pet safe at all times.
Includes two handy accessory pockets and an extra water bottle pocket so you can keep your pet hydrated.
Features a removable zip-off and washable floor mat—perfect for keeping things neat and tidy.
