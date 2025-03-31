2025 RAINBOWpalooza

VIP Experience – $50/ CHILD

All-access entry to RAINBOWpalooza 2025 for adults & kids (ages 2+), plus food, drinks & swag.

For Kids:

Dress-up, light glitter & glam, princess storytime, book signing, cookie & jewelry making, bounce house, runway training & fashion show. Includes a signed book + flowers.

Early Bird “Undeniably Me World” VIP Book & Experience – $35

Everything in the VIP Experience at a special early bird price (limited to 50 children). Pre-booking ends 9/20.

VIP Experience – $50

Enjoy full VIP access to RAINBOWpalooza 2025!

All-access entry for Adults & Children (ages 2+)

Exclusive food, drink & swag benefits

A charitable donation (tax-deductible receipt provided by email)

Undeniably Me World VIP Experience for Kids:

Dress-up station with costumes provided

Fun photo op to capture the moment

Light glitter & glam touch-up (just a little sparkle & eye shadow)

Princess appearance & storytime reading of Mary Giuseffi’s newest #1 Amazon Best Seller “Undeniably Me World”

Meet & greet + autograph signing with author Mary Giuseffi

Cookie decorating activity

Jewelry making station

Learn how to walk like a model and rock the runway

Each child receives a signed copy of Mary’s book and a small bouquet of flowers

Access to the Princess Bounce House

A grand runway fashion show starring your children!

Early Bird “Undeniably Me World” VIP Book & Experience – $35

Special early bird pricing, exclusively for Undeniably Me World leads!

Includes everything in the VIP Experience, plus:

Discounted rate of $35 (limited to the first 50 children)

Pre-booking available until 9/20

VIP Ticket





Adult & Child Admission (Ages 2+)

All-Access to RAINBOWpalooza 2025

Food, Drinks & Swag

Dress-Up Station & Photo Op

Light Glitter & Glam Touch-Up

Princess Storytime & Book Reading

Meet & Greet + Autographs with Mary Giuseffi

Cookie Decorating

Jewelry Making Station

Runway Walk Training & Fashion Show

Signed Copy of

Bouquet of Flowers for Each Child

Access to Princess Bounce House

Unlimited

Limited to

Event Day



