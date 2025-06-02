Sponsor the 2026 Raising the SAILS Gala

Creates healing for 10 families with a full year of therapy and honors 30 babies with comfort, care, and remembrance.

Benefits:

1. Premier recognition as the exclusive Diamond Sponsor

2. Opportunity to speak during Gala opening remarks

3. VIP table for 10 with prime placement

4. Full-page ad in Gala program

5. 60-sec promo video shared and showcased

6. Logo featured across website, emails, signage, and social media

7. Special feature in press + SAILS newsletter

8. Exhibitor table with 2 chairs