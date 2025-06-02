Sponsor the 2026 Raising the SAILS Gala

Hosted by
Beltsville, MD 20705, USA
Creates healing for 10 families with a full year of therapy and honors 30 babies with comfort, care, and remembrance.
Benefits:
1. Premier recognition as the exclusive Diamond Sponsor
2. Opportunity to speak during Gala opening remarks
3. VIP table for 10 with prime placement
4. Full-page ad in Gala program
5. 60-sec promo video shared and showcased
6. Logo featured across website, emails, signage, and social media
7. Special feature in press + SAILS newsletter
8. Exhibitor table with 2 chairs
Brings healing to 5 families with 6 months of therapy and honors 20 babies through remembrance.
Benefits:
1. Recognition as Ruby Sponsor on event signage, website, and materials
2. Reserved seating for 8 guests
3. Half-page ad in Gala program
4. 30-sec promo video shared on social media
5. Featured in event slideshow, announcements, and social posts
Makes therapy possible for 3 families, provides healing resources for 10, and covers memorial costs for 2 grieving families.
Benefits:
1- Recognition as Emerald Sponsor on all event materials.
2- Reserved seating for 6 guests at the Gala.
3- Quarter-page ad in the Gala program.
4- 15-second promo video shared on social media.
5- Featured in Gala slideshow, social media, and event recognition
Brings support tools to 12 grieving families and covers a full grief recovery program for one.
Benefits:
1- Recognition as Sapphire Sponsor in the Gala program and on event signage.
2- 4 tickets to the Gala.
3- Social media shout-out and event recognition.
4- Logo featured on the event website.
Supports 2 families with grief kits and educational tools, and helps fund healing workshops for those navigating loss.
Benefits:
1- Recognition as Topaz Sponsor in the Gala program.
2- 2 tickets to the Gala.
3- Social media mention and event recognition.
Helps create comfort kits filled with healing resources and keepsakes to honor and support grieving families.
Benefits:
Recognition as Amethyst Supporter in the Gala program.
1 ticket to the Gala.
Social media and website mention.
Helps create comfort kits filled with healing resources and keepsakes to honor and support grieving families.
Benefits:
1- Reserved table centerpiece featuring your name, logo, or an “In Memory Of” tribute
2- Social media mention
**Please note: this sponsorship does not include a ticket to the Gala**
Helps fund awareness materials or memorial tokens for grieving families. Benefits: 1- Name listed on a digital scroll 2- Social media thank you.
