2026 Raising the SAILS Gala

Your ticket includes:

1- Unlimited beer and wine from the open bar 2- Butler-served signature cocktails and mocktails during a stylish welcome hour

3- Elegant passed hors d’oeuvres to start the evening right

4- Fresh pre-set salads and a beautifully plated dinner

5- A decadent dessert and pastry station with rich coffee to end on a sweet note

6- An unforgettable night of flavor, connection, and celebration — all in honor of healing.