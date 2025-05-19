2025 RAMC Foundation Golf Classic

WE HAVE LIMITED SPOTS FOR INDIVIDUAL GOLFERS AND PAIRS. YOU WILL BE ADDED TO AN EXISTING FOURSOME.





The Individual Golfer package includes:

• Greens fees and cart for 1 golfer.

• Lunch, social, dinner and beverages throughout the day for 1 golfer.

• Special gifts and surprises throughout the day.

• Recognition in event publicity and signage.

• Please email [email protected] if you prefer to be placed with a specific group of fellow golfers.

Please note - Mulligans, Cheater Sticks, Raffle Tickets, and Basket Raffle Tickets may be purchased ahead of time and during registration. Card Raffle chances to win a set of irons will be available during registration only.