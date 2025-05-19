2025 RAMC Foundation Golf Classic

Hosted by
About this event
Your corporate sponsorship provides essential funding that enables the RAMC Foundation to cover event costs, support RAMC programming throughout the year and achieve our mission.
Your sponsorship is the financial backing we need to serve the healthcare needs of our community! Thank you!
Corporate Sponsorship with 6 golfers includes the following:
• Greens fees and carts for 6 golfers.
• Lunch, social, dinner and beverages throughout the day for 6 golfers.
• Special gifts and surprises throughout the day.
• Recognition in event publicity and signage.
Please note - Mulligans, Cheater Sticks, Raffle Tickets, and Basket Raffle Tickets may be purchased ahead of time and during registration. Card Raffle chances to win a set of irons will be available during registration only.
Your corporate sponsorship provides essential funding that enables the RAMC Foundation to cover event costs, support RAMC programming throughout the year and achieve our mission.
Your sponsorship is the financial backing we need to serve the healthcare needs of our community! Thank you!
Corporate Sponsorship with 4 golfers includes the following:
• Greens fees and carts for 4 golfers.
• Lunch, social, dinner and beverages throughout the day for 4 golfers.
• Special gifts and surprises throughout the day.
• Recognition in event publicity and signage.
Please note - Mulligans, Cheater Sticks, Raffle Tickets, and Basket Raffle Tickets may be purchased ahead of time and during registration. Card Raffle chances to win a set of irons will be available during registration only.
Sponsor a Hole on the course during the Golf Classic!
Your sponsorship is the financial backing we need to serve the healthcare needs of our community! Thank you!
Hole Sponsorship includes the following:
• Hole Sponsor Signage on a hole on the golf course.
• Greens fees and cart for 1 golfer.
• Lunch, social, dinner and beverages throughout the day for 1 golfer.
• Special gifts and surprises throughout the day.
• Recognition in event publicity and signage.
Please note - Mulligans, Cheater Sticks, Raffle Tickets, and Basket Raffle Tickets may be purchased ahead of time and during registration. Card Raffle chances to win a set of irons will be available during registration only.
LIMITED AVAILABILITY – Only 2 sponsorships available! Sponsor one of the Beverage Carts that will be on the course throughout the Golf Classic!
You will be everyone’s favorite sponsor as the Open Bar Beverage Cart drives through the course! We will add signage to the cart to recognize your sponsorship.
LIMITED AVAILABILITY – Only 1 sponsorship available!
Help us serve more needs by off-setting the cost for the Golf Classic as our Lunch Sponsor. We will be serving a delicious cook-out buffet lunch before our shotgun start. We will recognize your sponsorship with signage during the lunch and in all promotional materials.
LIMITED AVAILABILITY – Only 1 sponsorship available!
Help us serve more needs by off-setting the cost for the Golf Classic as our Dinner Sponsor. We are planning a grand buffet dinner to celebrate a great day on the course for our golfers and other guests who will join us for the evening. We will recognize your sponsorship with signage during the dinner and in all promotional materials.
WE HAVE LIMITED SPOTS FOR INDIVIDUAL GOLFERS AND PAIRS. YOU WILL BE ADDED TO AN EXISTING FOURSOME.
The Individual Golfer package includes:
• Greens fees and cart for 1 golfer.
• Lunch, social, dinner and beverages throughout the day for 1 golfer.
• Special gifts and surprises throughout the day.
• Recognition in event publicity and signage.
• Please email [email protected] if you prefer to be placed with a specific group of fellow golfers.
Please note - Mulligans, Cheater Sticks, Raffle Tickets, and Basket Raffle Tickets may be purchased ahead of time and during registration. Card Raffle chances to win a set of irons will be available during registration only.
Join us for the social, dinner and program beginning at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy a delicious buffet dinner and open bar while you bid on our Basket Raffle and Live Auction!
Improve your game with 6 Mulligans and a 1-Yard Cheater Stick. Use the Mulligans to take an extra shot and close the gap with up to 1 yard of forgiveness. Mulligans and cheater sticks will also be available for purchase during registration.
We will be raffling a couple of fun experience packages such as Brewer Tickets with parking, golf rounds at fantastic courses and more. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase during registration, lunch and social hour before dinner.
We are switching things up this year! We will be offering terrific baskets for raffle instead of the Silent Auction. To participate, all you have to do is put your ticket into the bucket near the basket you want to win! Baskets will be available to view during registration, lunch and the social hour. We will be drawing winners during the dinner! Basket Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase during registration, lunch and social hour before dinner.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!