2025 Rank Advancement

Lion Handbook
$25
Lion Neckerchief
$13
Lion Hat
$24
Tiger Handbook
$25
Tiger Scout Handbook
Tiger Scout Neckerchief
$13
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
Tiger Hat
$24
Wolf Handbook
$25
Wolf Neckerchief
$13
Wolf Hat
$24
Bear Handbook
$25
Bear Neckerchief
$13
Bear Hat
$24
Webelos Handbook
$25
Webelos Neckerchief
$13
Webelos Hat
$24
Arrow of Light Handbook
$25
Uniform Pants
$33
Please add size
Uniform Belt
$15
Uniform Shirt
$34

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing