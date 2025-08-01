2025 Rapids Water Park Social

**To Avoid the Zeffy Contribution when paying select "Other" and leave the "Contribution" blank.** Must collect your tickets in person at the Rapids gate at 10:30AM on Sat, Aug 24th
Redeemable for 1 of the following options:
· Deluxe Hamburger/Cheeseburger, Fries and a Drink
· Hot Dog, Fries and a Drink
· Chicken Tenders, Fries and a Drink
· Chicken Wrap, Fries and a Drink
· Crispy or Grilled Chicken Salad and a Drink
· 10” Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza and a Drink
Redeemable for 1 Hamburger, Cheeseburger, or
Hot Dog, Fries and a Drink
