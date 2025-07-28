2025 Rattle the Chains Disc Golf Tournament

Sponsorship includes • Entry for 1 team (3 players) for the tournament. (Gift bags, tourney discs, beverages & lunch for players) • Company name and logo prominently featured on banner at main tournament entrance to park. • Company name and logo featured on website, Facebook and in all promotional material relating to the disc golf tournament. Presenting sponsor will be thanked before and after awards ceremony. • Presenting sponsor will be included in title during radio promotional spots on various media.