2025 Rattle the Chains Disc Golf Tournament

1111 W Maryland Ave

Sherwood, AR 72120, USA

Team Registration
$120

Registration for your (3) three-person team.

Individual Registration
$40

Individual registration for one (1) team member. Three members are needed for each team.

Presenting Sponsor (exclusive)
$2,500

Sponsorship includes • Entry for 1 team (3 players) for the tournament. (Gift bags, tourney discs, beverages & lunch for players) • Company name and logo prominently featured on banner at main tournament entrance to park. • Company name and logo featured on website, Facebook and in all promotional material relating to the disc golf tournament. Presenting sponsor will be thanked before and after awards ceremony. • Presenting sponsor will be included in title during radio promotional spots on various media.

Power Up Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsorship includes • Entry for 1 team (3 players) for the tournament. (Gift bags, tourney discs, beverages and lunch for players) • Company name and logo prominently featured throughout the venue. • Company name and logo on website and Facebook. • Company name and logo featured on banner at registration tables and in tents. • Sponsors will be mentioned during award presentation.

Skills Challenge Sponsor
$500

Sponsorship includes • Entry for 1 team (3 players) for the tournament. (Gift bags, tourney discs, beverages and lunch for players) • Company name and logo featured throughout the venue. • Company name and logo on website and Facebook. • Sponsors will be mentioned during award presentation.

Digital Photo Sponsor
$500

Sponsorship includes • Entry for 1 team (3 players) for the tournament. (Gift bags, tourney discs, beverages and lunch for players) • Company name and logo featured throughout the venue. • Company name and logo on website and Facebook. • Company name and logo featured on digital photos given to entrants.

Entertainment Sponsor
$300

Sponsorship includes • Entry for 1 team (3 players) for the tournament. (Gift bags, tourney discs, beverages and lunch for players) • Company name and logo featured at entertainment area. • Company name and logo on website and Facebook.

Hole Sponsor
$200

Sponsorship includes • Exclusive name signage featured at tee box or basket on one hole. • Company name and logo on website and Facebook.

Ace Pot
$5

This is for a chance to win an awesome prize and/or the "pot" of money from our 50/50 raffle! Don't miss out!

