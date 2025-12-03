2025 REA Holiday Party

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About this event
Full portion of catered meal and all the festivities. Chorizo Basque paella, smothered chicken, salad, rolls, non-alcoholic drinks, dessert.
Full portion of vegetarian option catered meal and all the festivities. Vegetarian paella, pasta with veggies and cream sauce, salad, rolls, non-alcoholic drinks and dessert.
Half portion of the catered meal and all the festivities. If your kid(s) prefer vegetarian please drop us a comment.
No cost for the little nibblers; we'd love to see them!
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