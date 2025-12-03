Hosted by

CPN Reclamation Employee Association

About this event

2025 REA Holiday Party

601 W Grove St

Boise, ID 83702, USA

Adult (13+) Main meal
$25

Full portion of catered meal and all the festivities. Chorizo Basque paella, smothered chicken, salad, rolls, non-alcoholic drinks, dessert.

Adult (13+) Vegetarian meal
$25

Full portion of vegetarian option catered meal and all the festivities. Vegetarian paella, pasta with veggies and cream sauce, salad, rolls, non-alcoholic drinks and dessert.

Kids
$15

Half portion of the catered meal and all the festivities. If your kid(s) prefer vegetarian please drop us a comment.

Littles
Free

No cost for the little nibblers; we'd love to see them!

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