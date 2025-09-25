2025 Real Estate is a Mindset Conference- Exclusive Invitation From: Carlo2Million

Sacramento, CA 95815, USA
9:00a – 11:00a VA Transactions Mastery: On-Site Certification for Real Estate Professionals: Gain the knowledge and confidence you need to serve veteran clients with excellence. This on-site certification course equips real estate professionals with a deep understanding of VA transactions—from navigating DD214 forms and ensuring clear pest reports, to understanding the do’s and don’ts that can make or break a deal. By completing this training, you’ll be prepared to guide clients before they meet with a lender, build trust through expertise, and unlock new opportunities to grow your business in the VA market. Lionel Punchard, President, FRMC
5:15p – 7:00p Vision Board to Reality: Designing the Life & Business You Deserve Led by seasoned real estate professional Stephanie—whose background spans corporate-level contracts and years of industry expertise—this interactive session goes far beyond “cut-and-paste” vision boards. You’ll learn how to create a purposeful, daily visual reminder that aligns with your goals, fuels your motivation, and sets the foundation for extraordinary results in both life and business. This class is designed to inspire clarity, spark intentional action, and set the tone for a powerful conference experience that moves your vision from dream to reality. Stephanie Stancil, President of Beach City REALTIST
Corporate/Government
Reserved Table of 10 (Installation Dinner only):
Installation Gala tickets increase to $120 per person, and Reserved Table of 10 increases to 1200.
$
