2025 Real Estate is a Mindset Conference- Exclusive Invitation From: Carlo2Million

Thursday Oct. 23rd 2025

Free w/ Conference Admission

9:00a – 11:00a VA Transactions Mastery: On-Site Certification for Real Estate Professionals: Gain the knowledge and confidence you need to serve veteran clients with excellence. This on-site certification course equips real estate professionals with a deep understanding of VA transactions—from navigating DD214 forms and ensuring clear pest reports, to understanding the do’s and don’ts that can make or break a deal. By completing this training, you’ll be prepared to guide clients before they meet with a lender, build trust through expertise, and unlock new opportunities to grow your business in the VA market. Lionel Punchard, President, FRMC



