2025 Recovery is Beautiful Gala

General admission tickets provide a single seat at a shared table of 10, offering a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the Recovery is Beautiful event in a welcoming and supportive atmosphere. Guests will experience an inspiring evening of dinner, awards, and a powerful fashion show celebrating recovery, along with the chance to connect with others who share a passion for this important cause.
Join us for a night of hope, celebration, and community!
Photo Booth Sponsorship
$2,500
Elevate your brand with our exclusive 360 Video Booth Sponsorship! Guests will create stunning, shareable videos as the camera rotates 360 degrees around them, capturing every angle of their experience. Each video will prominently feature your logo, ensuring your brand is seen by hundreds of attendees and their social media followers throughout the night.
This sponsorship is a unique opportunity to support the Recovery is Beautiful event while gaining widespread exposure and creating a lasting impression. Secure your spot today and make your brand a memorable part of this impactful evening!
There are two Photo Booth Sponsorships available.
Title Sponsor
$3,000
As the Title Sponsor, your brand will be prominently recognized as the presenting sponsor of the Recovery is Beautiful event. Your logo and name will be featured on all multimedia materials, event banners, and highlighted by speakers throughout the evening.
This exclusive sponsorship includes a VIP table for 10, ensuring you and your guests enjoy premium seating while being at the center of this impactful event. Don’t miss this opportunity to lead the way in supporting recovery and making a powerful statement in our community!
There are 2 Title Sponsorships available.
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
As a Platinum Sponsor, your brand will receive extensive recognition throughout the Recovery is Beautiful event. You will enjoy many of the same benefits as the Title Sponsor, including inclusion on event multimedia and banners, but with slightly less prominence. Unlike Title Sponsors, Platinum Sponsors will not be mentioned by speakers during the evening.
This sponsorship level provides an excellent opportunity to showcase your support for recovery while maintaining a strong presence at this impactful event.
Gold Sponsor
$2,000
As a Gold Sponsor, your brand will be included on event multimedia with smaller and less prominent placement compared to higher sponsorship levels. This sponsorship level also includes a table for 10, allowing you and your guests to enjoy the event while showing your support for the Recovery is Beautiful mission to empower individuals in recovery.
This is an excellent opportunity to make a meaningful contribution while ensuring your organization is represented at this impactful event.
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
As a Silver Sponsor, your support includes a general admission table for 10, providing a great opportunity to enjoy the event with your guests. Your brand will also be featured on event banners, though there will be no additional mentions on multimedia materials.
This sponsorship level is an ideal way to contribute to the success of the Recovery is Beautiful event while showing your support for individuals in recovery and our community.
General Admission (Table)
$1,000
A general admission table includes seating for 10 guests, making it a perfect option for groups who want to experience the Recovery is Beautiful event together. Guests will enjoy an evening of dinner, awards, and a powerful fashion show celebrating recovery, all while supporting an important cause.
Reserve a table to share this inspiring night with colleagues, friends, or family, and join us in making a difference in our community!
