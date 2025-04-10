2025 Recovery Scramble Charity Golf Event

Hosted by
About this event
Includes four all inclusive golf passes with:
• Tournament play
• 2 Mulligans (because everyone deserves a second shot—on the course and in life)
• Breakfast and Lunch
• Air Cannon Shot
• Putting Contest Entry
• Entry into our Grand Prize Drawing
This ticket includes:
• Breakfast and Lunch
• Golf
A great option for non golfers who wants to support the event, come shop the silent auction and stop by for some fun (including our Photo Booth)!
Investing in the Future of Recovery!
As the Presenting Sponsor, this tier reflects the highest level of commitment to the mission, vision, and long-term impact of Freeman Recovery Project. Your investment directly supports the future growth of our nonprofit and expands the life-changing services we provide to individuals in early recovery.
Includes:
• Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor (“Event presented by [Your Name]”)
• Opportunity to speak during the lunch and awards ceremony
• Social media “Why We Give” spotlight
• Custom thank-you feature in post-event
Healing Generations Through Recovery!
This sponsorship reflects an investment in our nonprofit’s growth and mission and honors the work that has already been done!
Building a Stronger Community!
This sponsorship is a commitment to creating a stronger Dickson by investing in the mission of Freeman Recovery Project to serve individuals here in our Dickson community!
“Play It Forward” by covering the cost for one all-inclusive team of individuals in early recovery who are rebuilding their lives and may not otherwise have the opportunity to participate.
Includes:
• Social media highlight
• Recognition during the event
• Opportunity to provide additional support to the team through words of encouragement or a personalized message
Be the center of the fun with one of the most interactive experiences on the course! Your brand will power the putting contest where participants aim for cups filled with surprise gift cards and prizes.
Includes:
• Your tent with brand placed directly at the putting green for engagement with all participants
• Recognition on social media
• Option to staff the putting station and engage attendees
• Square payment collection opportunity for extra entries
Make lunchtime memorable and meaningful by putting your name front and center during the most social part of the day.
Includes:
• Branded signage at lunch station and tables
• Recognition on social media
• Opportunity to host a sponsor table inside at the lunch serving area to engage directly with attendees
Turn up the energy with the crowd-favorite air cannon! This is one of the most talked-about experiences of the tournament.
Includes:
• Sponsor table and signage at the cannon hole
• Opportunity to engage with every golfer
• Social media spotlight
• Option to provide branded giveaways at the cannon station
• Recognition as a “Faith in Action” Sponsor on social media
• Option to include branded scripture cards, devotionals, or church invites in player swag bags
• Special thank-you during the awards ceremony as a mission-aligned community partner!
Sponsor two of the most exciting contests on the course—Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin—and keep the energy high and the fun going all day long!
Includes:
• Branded signage at both contest holes
• Recognition social media
• Opportunity to provide branded prizes or giveaways at contest locations
• Shoutout during awards ceremony when contest winners are announced
Where Mulligans meet Miracles!
Sponsor the photo tent and supplies that make this event unforgettable—capturing memories with Polaroids and sharing stories from alumni who are walking miracles!
This sponsorship honors neighboring partners who don’t just believe in the mission—they live it out daily as the hands and feet of service in action through consistent acts of service and volunteer support that help create lasting impact.
Golf Cart Sponsor –Put your brand in the driver’s seat—literally! Each golfer will ride in a cart sponsored by you, making this one of the most visible sponsorships on the course. Also get a social media highlight on our socials!
Includes:
• Your logo/signage displayed on each golf cart used during the tournament
Quench their thirst and fuel their game! Your brand will be featured at a designated hydration station on the course where golfers stop to grab water, sports drinks, or light snacks.
Includes:
• Signage and branding at the hydration station
• Recognition on social media
• Opportunity to meet all golfers at your hydration tent and share your services
Keep the drinks flowing and spirits high with your brand on the move!
Includes:
• Signage on a beverage cart that circulates all day
• Recognition on social media
Provide snacks to keep the players going on the green!
Social media highlight and signage!
The most important meal of the day!
Help our golfers start the day strong by sponsoring morning coffee and breakfast.
Includes:
• Branded signage at the breakfast station
• Recognition on social media
• Verbal thank-you during the opening announcements
• Opportunity to include branded items (napkins, coffee sleeves, promo materials) at breakfast tables
A perfect option for individuals or businesses looking to show support and gain visibility.
Includes:
• Digital sign with your logo displayed on each golf cart at your designated hole.
$
