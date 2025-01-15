2025 CAL FIRE Red Mountain Golf Classic

Enjoy a fantastic day on the course with this individual player package! Includes range practice, 18 holes of golf, a shared cart, and a delicious lunch—perfect for players of all skill levels to join the fun while supporting our firefighters.
Team Foursome
$480
Gather your team for an unforgettable day of golf and camaraderie! This package includes entry for four players, complete with range practice, 18 holes of golf, shared carts, and lunch for everyone—perfect for friends, colleagues, or family to enjoy while making a difference for our firefighters.
Hole-In-One Sponsor - Exclusive!
$5,000
Take center stage as our top sponsor and enjoy the ultimate golf experience! This package includes a foursome with range practice, lunch, and reception, your logo prominently featured on event materials and signage, and special recognition during the awards ceremony to showcase your commitment to supporting our firefighters.
Birdie Sponsor
$2,500
Score big with the Birdie Sponsorship! Enjoy golf for two, including range practice, lunch, and reception, while your business gains visibility with your name and logo featured on event banners, materials, and a tee sign to connect with our community of supporters.
Reception Sponsor
$1,500
Be the exclusive name behind our post-tournament reception! This sponsorship includes golf for two, logo on premium signage at the reception, and a special acknowledgment during the celebration to highlight your incredible support for our cause.
Hole Sponsor
$250
Claim your spot on the course with a sponsored hole! Your business name will be displayed at the tee box, with an opportunity to interact directly with golfers by setting up a booth or running contests like Closest to the Pin or Long Drive.
Sponsor a Firefighter! 100% Tax Deductible!
$120
Make a meaningful impact by giving back to our heroes! Your contribution covers all fees for a firefighter to participate in the tournament, providing them with a day of camaraderie and fun while supporting their vital work. Plus, it’s 100% tax-deductible!
Mulligan
$10
Need a do-over? Grab a mulligan (or two!) and give yourself a second shot out on the course.
