2025 Redline Charlie Car Show and Gala with a Chili Cook-Off

San Marcos, TX 78666, USA
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
This price is to honor the Veterans to celebrate the 90th anniversary of their VFW hall in San Marcos.
Entry fee for one car to the show. Entry form can be filled in at the check in desk when you pick up your number. Check in starts at 9 am and the show begins at 10 am. Awards announced at 5 pm by the music. Feel free to leave at 6 pm safely.
Check in is at 9 am. Chili Sales and Tasting is from 10 am to 2 pm with awards being at 1 pm.
Two car show sponsoring (Both San Marcos and Wimberley Car Shows and Galas) with main entrance advertising, 20 Gala tickets, and 10 car show entries for each show.
One car show sponsoring with main entrance advertising, 20 Gala tickets, and 10 car show entries.
Row entry for a vendor spot the size of a parking spot, 10 tickets to each gala and 5 car entries for both cars shows in San Marcos and Wimberley.
Row entry for a vendor spot the size of a parking spot, 10 tickets to each gala and 5 car entries for one car show.
Stage signage with 4 tickets to the gala and 2 car entries to each car show in San Marcos and Wimberley.
Stage signage with 4 tickets to the gala and 2 car entries to one car show.
In row advertising with 2 gala tickets and 1 car entry for the San Marcos and Wimberley car shows.
In row advertising with 2 gala tickets and 1 car entry for one car show.
