2025 Redline Charlie Car Show and Gala with a Chili Cook-Off

1701 Hunter Rd

San Marcos, TX 78666, USA

Dec 5th Gala Ticket
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Dec 5th Gala Veteran Price
$50

This price is to honor the Veterans to celebrate the 90th anniversary of their VFW hall in San Marcos.

Dec 6th Car Entry
$30

Entry fee for one car to the show. Entry form can be filled in at the check in desk when you pick up your number. Check in starts at 9 am and the show begins at 10 am. Awards announced at 5 pm by the music. Feel free to leave at 6 pm safely.

Dec 6th Chili Cook-Off!!
$20

Check in is at 9 am. Chili Sales and Tasting is from 10 am to 2 pm with awards being at 1 pm.

Double Show On The Floor
$6,800

Two car show sponsoring (Both San Marcos and Wimberley Car Shows and Galas) with main entrance advertising, 20 Gala tickets, and 10 car show entries for each show.

On The Floor
$4,000

One car show sponsoring with main entrance advertising, 20 Gala tickets, and 10 car show entries.

Double Show Era Booth Sponsor
$3,400

Row entry for a vendor spot the size of a parking spot, 10 tickets to each gala and 5 car entries for both cars shows in San Marcos and Wimberley.

Era Booth Sponsor
$2,000

Row entry for a vendor spot the size of a parking spot, 10 tickets to each gala and 5 car entries for one car show.

Double Show Prototype Sponsor
$1,275

Stage signage with 4 tickets to the gala and 2 car entries to each car show in San Marcos and Wimberley.

Prototype Sponsor
$750

Stage signage with 4 tickets to the gala and 2 car entries to one car show.

Double Show Backpedal Sponsor
$680

In row advertising with 2 gala tickets and 1 car entry for the San Marcos and Wimberley car shows.

Backpedal Sponsor
$400

In row advertising with 2 gala tickets and 1 car entry for one car show.

