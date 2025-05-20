2025 ReMarkable Creations

475 Victory Blvd

Staten Island, NY 10301, USA

General Admission
$5
Admission to event, no tasting included.
Chocolate Tasting
$10
Enjoy a variety of chocolates.
Wine and Chocolate Tasting
$20
Enjoy a paired selection of Wine and Chocolates.
Wine Sponsor
$150
Name and/or business logo displayed at our Wine Tasting Station
Chocolate Sponsor
$100
Name and/or business logo displayed at our Chocolate Tasting Station
