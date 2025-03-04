2025 Resilience Symposium

Family Service Society, Inc. is proud to be the official CE Provider for the Resilience Symposium. CE Credits are available for: NYS Licensed Social Workers, Mental Health Counselors, Marriage and Family Therapists and Creative Art Therapists. The JotForm must be reviewed and completed to request CE Credits either by clicking on the CEs tab on the flyer or here: https://form.jotform.com/250914888397071

Family Service Society, Inc. is proud to be the official CE Provider for the Resilience Symposium. CE Credits are available for: NYS Licensed Social Workers, Mental Health Counselors, Marriage and Family Therapists and Creative Art Therapists. The JotForm must be reviewed and completed to request CE Credits either by clicking on the CEs tab on the flyer or here: https://form.jotform.com/250914888397071

More details...