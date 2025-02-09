2025 Reunion & Fundraising Gala

These tickets are discounted because some members have sponsored a $50 discount on each ticket.
These tickets are discounted because some members have sponsored a $50 discount on each ticket.
Reserve a group table for 10 people (does not include seats)
$200
This is only to reserve a table for group seating. For example, friends or chapters may want to seat together. Purchasing this ticket instructs the LOC to place a tag with the name of the group on the table.
This is only to reserve a table for group seating. For example, friends or chapters may want to seat together. Purchasing this ticket instructs the LOC to place a tag with the name of the group on the table.
Sponsorship $50 discount 10 Tickets
$500
This sponsorship package is to provide $50 discount for 10 people.
This sponsorship package is to provide $50 discount for 10 people.
Sponsorship $50 discount 2 Tickets
$100
This is sponsorship for 2 people to attend the reunion for $100 each.
This is sponsorship for 2 people to attend the reunion for $100 each.
Sponsorship $50 discount
$400
Sponsorship of $50 discount for 8 people.
Sponsorship of $50 discount for 8 people.
Add a donation for University of Benin Alumni Association in America Southern CA
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!