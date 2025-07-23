Refuge House Inc

Refuge House Inc

2025 Refuge House Golf Tournament @Southwood Golf Club

3750 Grove Park Drive

Tallahassee, FL 32311, USA

ONE TEAM OF 4 GOLFERS (Sponsored or Unsponsored)
$600

1 foursome to play in the tournament. Includes breakfast, swag bag, & post-tournament lunch!

**Team Sponsorship includes company logo on team's golf cart.

TITLE SPONSORSHIP
$10,000

BECOME THE OFFICIAL TOURNAMENT SPONSOR FOR 2025!

Includes all of the following:

  • Company bio & logo in program + dedicated banner at tournament + signage on golf carts used during tournament
  • Logo included on all pre-and-post-tournament email blasts, social media posts, and other event marketing
  • Public Acknowledgment at all pre-tournament events & during welcome + opportunity to speak during welcome and to announce winners during post-tournament luncheon
  • Logo included on centerpieces at luncheon
  • On-site promotional area during tournament for company representatives + promotional area on hole of choice (option to include theme/games/corporate promo items)
  • 3 teams of four to play in the tournament
EAGLE SPONSOR
$5,000

EAGLE LEVEL SPONSORSHIP INCLUDES:

  • Company logo in program + prominent logo on sponsorship poster at tournament + digital golf cart advertising
  • Logo included on social media posts, web content, and other event marketing
  • Public Acknowledgement at welcome and during post-tournament luncheon
  • On-site promotional area during tournament for company representatives
  • 2 teams of four to play in the tournament
BIRDIE SPONSOR
$3,000

BIRDIE LEVEL SPONSORSHIP INCLUDES:

  • Company logo in program + logo on sponsorship poster at tournament + digital golf cart advertising
  • Logo included on social media posts, web content, and other event marketing
  • Public Acknowledgement at welcome and during post-tournament luncheon
  • 1 team of four to play in the tournament
LUNCHEON SPONSOR
$1,500

SPONSOR THE POST-TOURNAMENT LUNCHEON

  • Company logo in program + logo and short bio on table cards during luncheon
  • Logo included on social media posts
  • Opportunity to place corporate giveaways and promotional materials at each seat during luncheon & say a few words during luncheon
CONTEST SPONSOR
$1,000

CONTEST SPONSORSHIP – Longest Drive or Closest to the Pin

  • Company logo in program + logo on sponsorship poster at tournament
  • Hole signage at contest hole
  • Opportunity to present award to winner
HOLE SPONSOR
$300

SPONSOR A HOLE ON THE COURSE

  • Sign with company logo displayed at sponsored hole
  • Opportunity to distribute marketing items at designated hole

