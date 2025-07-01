2025 Annual Rider Nation Football Golf Tournament

2604 W Russell St

Sioux Falls, SD 57104, USA

Cardinal Team Registration
$600
Golf for team of 4 players, 1 drink ticket and lunch per golfer
Gold Team Registration
$1,000
Hole Sponsorship, Logo/Media recognition, Golf for team of 4, 1 drink ticket and lunch per golfer
Hole Sponsorship
$500
Logo on Hole signs, Logo/Media recognition
