2025 Ridgefield Holiday House Tour Sponsorships

All sponsors, regardless of level, will be included in promotional emails to over 4,000 potential guests as well as featured on the Holiday House Tour website with a hyperlinked logo. The Presenting Sponsor will also receive the following benefits

Named as Presenting Sponsor on all tour marketing materials including front cover of the tour program

Recognition at tour registration, located at Lounsbury House.

Prominently featured on Holiday House Tour social media platforms

Recognition on the Tiger Hollow scoreboard through the winter athletic season

Six complimentary tickets to the House Tour