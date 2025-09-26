2025 Ridgefield Holiday House Tour Sponsorships

Sugar Plum
$250

All sponsors, regardless of level, will be included in promotional emails to over 4,000 potential guests as well as featured on the Holiday House Tour website with a hyperlinked logo. Sugar Plum sponsors will also receive the following benefit

  • Recognition at tour registration, located at Lounsbury House
Candy Cane
$500

All sponsors, regardless of level, will be included in promotional emails to over 4,000 potential guests as well as featured on the Holiday House Tour website with a hyperlinked logo. Candy Cane sponsors will also receive the following benefits

  • Recognition at tour registration, located at Lounsbury House
  • Featured on Holiday House Tour social media platforms
  • Inclusion in our tour program with a half page black and white ad


Gingerbread
$1,500

All sponsors, regardless of level, will be included in promotional emails to over 4,000 potential guests as well as featured on the Holiday House Tour website with a hyperlinked logo. Gingerbread sponsors will also receive the following benefits

  • Recognition at tour registration, located at Lounsbury House
  • Featured on Holiday House Tour social media platforms
  • Inclusion in our tour program with a full page black and white ad
  • 2 Complimentary tickets to House Tour
Nutcracker
$2,500

All sponsors, regardless of level, will be included in promotional emails to over 4,000 potential guests as well as featured on the Holiday House Tour website with a hyperlinked logo. Nutcracker sponsors will also receive the following benefits

  • Recognition at tour registration, located at Lounsbury House
  • Featured on Holiday House Tour social media platforms
  • Recognition on the Tiger Hollow scoreboard through the winter athletic season
  • Inclusion in our tour program with a full page black and white ad
  • Two complimentary tickets to the House Tour
North Star
$5,000

All sponsors, regardless of level, will be included in promotional emails to over 4,000 potential guests as well as featured on the Holiday House Tour website with a hyperlinked logo. North Star sponsors will also receive the following benefits

  • Recognition at tour registration, located at Lounsbury House
  • Prominently featured on Holiday House Tour social media platforms
  • Recognition on the Tiger Hollow scoreboard through the winter athletic season
  • Inclusion in our tour program with a full page color ad on either the back cover, inside front cover or inside back cover
  • Four complimentary tickets to the House Tour
Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

All sponsors, regardless of level, will be included in promotional emails to over 4,000 potential guests as well as featured on the Holiday House Tour website with a hyperlinked logo. The Presenting Sponsor will also receive the following benefits

  • Named as Presenting Sponsor on all tour marketing materials including front cover of the tour program
  • Recognition at tour registration, located at Lounsbury House.
  • Prominently featured on Holiday House Tour social media platforms
  • Recognition on the Tiger Hollow scoreboard through the winter athletic season
  • Six complimentary tickets to the House Tour
