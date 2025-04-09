Riptide Football Registration 2025

Football Registration Fees
$450

Football Registration Fees - Returners Discount
$400

Football Registration Fees - PAID IN FULL DISCOUNT
$400

Football Registration Fee - DEPOSIT
$150

Football Fees - Payments
$1

Football Registration 6U-14U FULL
$300

$

