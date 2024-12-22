2025 River City Ball Sponsorship Options

• One reserved table for 10 at the Ball in premier location.
• Company Name listed prominently on all event promotional material.
• Opportunity for company representative to welcome guests to the Ball.
• Recognition in Chamber Newsletter and during live event.
• Prominent signage with Company logo at event.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Recognition as presenting sponsor in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
• Company logo in backdrop for Ball arrival photos.
Red Carpet Sponsor plus 4 individual tix - Justin Eldridge
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
• Six reserved seats at the Ball, plus additional 4 to make full table
• Company logo in backdrop for Ball arrival photos.
• Recognition in Chamber Newsletter and during live event.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Recognition as Red Carpet Sponsor mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
Amenities Sponsor - Savannah Kirby and Samantha Lish
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Four reserved seats at the Ball in premier location.
• Recognition in Chamber Newsletter and during live event.
• Prominent signage with Company logo within restroom facility.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Recognition as Restroom sponsor in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media
Scholarship Sponsor - Carthage Family Chiropractor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Four reserved seats at the Ball in premier location.
• Recognition in Chamber Newsletter and during live event.
• Opportunity to present scholarships to recipients.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
Host Sponsor - Catesa Farms
$1
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• One reserved table for 10 at the Ball.
• Prominent signage with company logo at event and photo banner.
• Recognition inside printed event program, Chamber Newsletter, and during live event.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
River City Sponsor - Riverview (Highpoint Health)
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
• Six reserved seats at the Ball.
• Recognition in Chamber Newsletter and during live event.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Recognition as Red Carpet Sponsor mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
Entertainment Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Two reserved seats at the Ball.
• Prominent signage with company logo by dance floor.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media
Auction Sponsor - Josh Kirby
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Two reserved seats at the Ball.
• Prominent signage with company logo by silent auction area.
• Choice of auctioneer for event.
• Company logo on auction bid cards.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
Dance Floor Sponsor - Citizens Bank
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Two reserved seats at the Ball.
• Prominent signage with company logo by dance floor.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media
Valet Sponsor - Birthright Title
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Two reserved seats at the Ball.
• Prominent signage with company logo by valet.
• Opportunity to leave company promotional items in guest vehicles.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
Safe Ride Home Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Two reserved seats at the Ball.
• Prominent signage with company logo by safe ride home station.
• Opportunity to present company promotional items to guest at departure.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
Cocktail Sponsor - Success Mortgage
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Two reserved seats at the Ball.
• Prominent signage with company logo by the bar.
• Opportunity to choose and name the signature drink.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
Beer Sponsor - Tenn Lakes
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Two reserved seats at the Ball.
• Prominent signage with company logo by the bar.
• Opportunity to choose or provide no mess beer options.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
Captured Moments Sponsor + 6 individual tickets
$2,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Two reserved seats at the Ball.
• Prominent signage with company logo at the event.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
Videographer Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Two reserved seats at the Ball.
• Prominent signage with company logo at the event.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
Theme Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Two reserved seats at the Ball.
• Prominent signage with company logo at the event near themed activities.
• Opportunity to assist in choosing theme activities.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
River City Ball Table Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• One reserved table for ten at the Ball
• Name recognition at table
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
No one under 21 will be permitted to enter.
Late Night Snack Sponsor - Smith County Drug Center
$500
• Prominent signage near late snack delivery
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
4 Additional Seats to Complete Table - Riverview (Highpoint)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 additional seats to complete Riverview Table.
Friends of River City Ball
$500
This donor will receive recognition on our social media, and will be listed in the event program.
Add a donation for River City Ball
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!