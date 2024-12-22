River City Ball

Hosted by

River City Ball

About this event

2025 River City Ball Sponsorship Options

11 Catesa Farms Ln

Riddleton, TN 37151, USA

Presenting Sponsor - Caney Fork Farms/Hotel Walton item
Presenting Sponsor - Caney Fork Farms/Hotel Walton
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• One reserved table for 10 at the Ball in premier location. • Company Name listed prominently on all event promotional material. • Opportunity for company representative to welcome guests to the Ball. • Recognition in Chamber Newsletter and during live event. • Prominent signage with Company logo at event. • Recognition inside printed event program. • Recognition as presenting sponsor in social media and website promotion. • Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media. • Company logo in backdrop for Ball arrival photos.
Red Carpet Sponsor plus 4 individual tix - Justin Eldridge item
Red Carpet Sponsor plus 4 individual tix - Justin Eldridge
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
• Six reserved seats at the Ball, plus additional 4 to make full table • Company logo in backdrop for Ball arrival photos. • Recognition in Chamber Newsletter and during live event. • Recognition inside printed event program. • Recognition as Red Carpet Sponsor mentioned in social media and website promotion. • Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
Amenities Sponsor - Savannah Kirby and Samantha Lish item
Amenities Sponsor - Savannah Kirby and Samantha Lish
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Four reserved seats at the Ball in premier location. • Recognition in Chamber Newsletter and during live event. • Prominent signage with Company logo within restroom facility. • Recognition inside printed event program. • Recognition as Restroom sponsor in social media and website promotion. • Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media
Scholarship Sponsor - Carthage Family Chiropractor item
Scholarship Sponsor - Carthage Family Chiropractor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Four reserved seats at the Ball in premier location. • Recognition in Chamber Newsletter and during live event. • Opportunity to present scholarships to recipients. • Recognition inside printed event program. • Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion. • Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
Host Sponsor - Catesa Farms item
Host Sponsor - Catesa Farms
$1
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• One reserved table for 10 at the Ball. • Prominent signage with company logo at event and photo banner. • Recognition inside printed event program, Chamber Newsletter, and during live event. • Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion. • Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
River City Sponsor - Riverview (Highpoint Health) item
River City Sponsor - Riverview (Highpoint Health)
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
• Six reserved seats at the Ball. • Recognition in Chamber Newsletter and during live event. • Recognition inside printed event program. • Recognition as Red Carpet Sponsor mentioned in social media and website promotion. • Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
Entertainment Sponsor item
Entertainment Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Two reserved seats at the Ball. • Prominent signage with company logo by dance floor. • Recognition inside printed event program. • Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion. • Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media
Auction Sponsor - Josh Kirby item
Auction Sponsor - Josh Kirby
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Two reserved seats at the Ball. • Prominent signage with company logo by silent auction area. • Choice of auctioneer for event. • Company logo on auction bid cards. • Recognition inside printed event program. • Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion. • Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
Dance Floor Sponsor - Citizens Bank item
Dance Floor Sponsor - Citizens Bank
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Two reserved seats at the Ball. • Prominent signage with company logo by dance floor. • Recognition inside printed event program. • Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion. • Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media
Valet Sponsor - Birthright Title item
Valet Sponsor - Birthright Title
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Two reserved seats at the Ball. • Prominent signage with company logo by valet. • Opportunity to leave company promotional items in guest vehicles. • Recognition inside printed event program. • Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion. • Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
Safe Ride Home Sponsor item
Safe Ride Home Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Two reserved seats at the Ball. • Prominent signage with company logo by safe ride home station. • Opportunity to present company promotional items to guest at departure. • Recognition inside printed event program. • Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion. • Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
Cocktail Sponsor - Success Mortgage item
Cocktail Sponsor - Success Mortgage
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Two reserved seats at the Ball. • Prominent signage with company logo by the bar. • Opportunity to choose and name the signature drink. • Recognition inside printed event program. • Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion. • Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
Beer Sponsor - Tenn Lakes item
Beer Sponsor - Tenn Lakes
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Two reserved seats at the Ball. • Prominent signage with company logo by the bar. • Opportunity to choose or provide no mess beer options. • Recognition inside printed event program. • Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion. • Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
Captured Moments Sponsor + 6 individual tickets item
Captured Moments Sponsor + 6 individual tickets
$2,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Two reserved seats at the Ball. • Prominent signage with company logo at the event. • Recognition inside printed event program. • Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion. • Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
Videographer Sponsor item
Videographer Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Two reserved seats at the Ball. • Prominent signage with company logo at the event. • Recognition inside printed event program. • Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion. • Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
Theme Sponsor item
Theme Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Two reserved seats at the Ball. • Prominent signage with company logo at the event near themed activities. • Opportunity to assist in choosing theme activities. • Recognition inside printed event program. • Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
River City Ball Table Sponsor item
River City Ball Table Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• One reserved table for ten at the Ball • Name recognition at table • Recognition inside printed event program. • Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion. • Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media. No one under 21 will be permitted to enter.
Late Night Snack Sponsor - Smith County Drug Center item
Late Night Snack Sponsor - Smith County Drug Center
$500
• Prominent signage near late snack delivery • Recognition inside printed event program. • Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion. • Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
4 Additional Seats to Complete Table - Riverview (Highpoint) item
4 Additional Seats to Complete Table - Riverview (Highpoint)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 additional seats to complete Riverview Table.
Friends of River City Ball item
Friends of River City Ball
$500
This donor will receive recognition on our social media, and will be listed in the event program.
Add a donation for River City Ball

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!