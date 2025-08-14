2025 RLC Middle School - No Fuss Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Student is able to attend Social & Sweets event on Sept 12th
-RLC Swag
Student is able to attend Social & Sweets event on Sept 12th
-RLC Swag
-RLC Gym Shirt included
-Athletic Event punch card included
(good for 10 entries)
Student is able to attend Social & Sweets event on Sept 12th
-RLC Swag
-RLC Gym Shirt included
-Athletic Event punch card included
(good for 10 entries)
-RLC Drawstring Bag
-Raffle Entry: 2 Universal Studios tickets
Your sponsorship will allow for all students in chosen homeroom to attend the Social & Sweets event on Sept 12th
-Sponsor/student will receive $100 donation items:
-RLC Swag
-RLC Gym Shirt included
-Athletic Event punch card included
(good for 10 entries)
-RLC Drawstring Bag
-Raffle Entry: 2 Universal Studios tickets
-Sponsor Raffle Entry: Business Banner to be hung in the car rider line!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!