2025 RLC Middle School - No Fuss Fundraiser

Round Lake Charter Gym

$30 Donation
$30

Student is able to attend Social & Sweets event on Sept 12th
-RLC Swag

$50 Donation
$50

Student is able to attend Social & Sweets event on Sept 12th
-RLC Swag
-RLC Gym Shirt included
-Athletic Event punch card included
(good for 10 entries)

$100 Donation
$100

Student is able to attend Social & Sweets event on Sept 12th
-RLC Swag
-RLC Gym Shirt included
-Athletic Event punch card included
(good for 10 entries)
-RLC Drawstring Bag
-Raffle Entry: 2 Universal Studios tickets

$250 Sponsor a Homeroom
$250

Your sponsorship will allow for all students in chosen homeroom to attend the Social & Sweets event on Sept 12th
-Sponsor/student will receive $100 donation items:
-RLC Swag
-RLC Gym Shirt included
-Athletic Event punch card included
(good for 10 entries)
-RLC Drawstring Bag
-Raffle Entry: 2 Universal Studios tickets

-Sponsor Raffle Entry: Business Banner to be hung in the car rider line!

