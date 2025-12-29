Hosted by

Family Of Faith Community Church

2025 ROAR Recovery GALA Auction

1504 W Grace Ave, Spokane, WA 99205, USA

Mens Care Package
Mens Care Package
$175

Starting bid

Featuring Creed cologne, Weatherproof Vinstage sweater and more. Valued at $555.00

Womens Care Package
Womens Care Package
$125

Starting bid

Featuring Sonicare Diamondclean toothbrush, Serovital supplements and more. Valued at $500.00

Sonicare Diamondclean
Sonicare Diamondclean
$120

Starting bid

A double set of Sonicare DIamond clean brushes both white and pink. Valued at $360.00

Toy Basket give away
Toy Basket give away
$150

Starting bid

Featuring Jack, Sally Stitch, Disney Princess and more. Valued at $360.00

Daybed And Mattress
Daybed And Mattress
$175

Starting bid

Galiana Daybed and Beautyrest mattress. Valued at $750.00

Office Package
Office Package
$150

Starting bid

Tresanti 47" adjustable desk, Hon chair. Valued at $670.00

Lego Package
Lego Package
$90

Starting bid

Featuring Mona Lisa, Harry potter and more. Valued at $225.00

Hotwheel City
Hotwheel City
$65

Starting bid

Color reveal Playset. Valued at $90.00

Die cast mercedes
Die cast mercedes
$35

Starting bid

Burago Die Cast Mecedes 1:18. Valued at $50.00

Rastelli's Gift Box
Rastelli's Gift Box
$60

Starting bid

Variety of Meat of Cheese. Valued at $100.00

E-bike(1)
E-bike(1)
$375

Starting bid

Jetson OTG go bike. Valued at $600.00

E-bike (2)
E-bike (2)
$375

Starting bid

Jetson OTG go bike. Valued at $600.00

Firepit
Firepit
$500

Starting bid

Sunbeam Pioneer Resin firepit. Valued $900.00

Snow Fun Package
Snow Fun Package
$90

Starting bid

From goggles to Helmets. Supplements to keep you ready to go. Valued at $294.00

Dinner placements
Dinner placements
$35

Starting bid

Over and Back Stoneware, placement for four. Valued at $50.00

Eagles shirt
Eagles shirt
$30

Starting bid

Philadelphia Eagles shirt. Valued at $40.00

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
$30

Starting bid

Miami Heat Shirt. Valued at $40.00

Timberwolves Jacket
Timberwolves Jacket
$95

Starting bid

Jacket valued at $130.00

Brooklyn Shirt
Brooklyn Shirt
$35

Starting bid

Brooklyn Shirt. Valued at $45.00

Celtics Shirt
Celtics Shirt
$30

Starting bid

Celtics shirt Valued at $40.00

Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
$30

Starting bid

Phoenix Suns Shirt. Valued at $40.00

76'ers
76'ers
$30

Starting bid

76'ers Shirt Valued at $40.00

Tramona Dutch Ovens
Tramona Dutch Ovens
$50

Starting bid

Two Dutch Ovens Valued at $80.00

Fast and Furious GTR
Fast and Furious GTR
$60

Starting bid

Lego Technic Valued at 100.00

Small entertainment package
Small entertainment package item
Small entertainment package
$90

Starting bid

Two mini arcade games and hover spheres. Valued at $170.00

Lego Dino Set
Lego Dino Set item
Lego Dino Set
$120

Starting bid

Three sets two dinos and a car for luck. Valued at $275.00

Lego Living Room Decor set
Lego Living Room Decor set
$100

Starting bid

Many different types of Legos made for living room decorating. Valued at $305.00

Alien
Alien
$45

Starting bid

Alien perfume. Valued at $60.00

English Pear
English Pear
$95

Starting bid

3.4fl oz valued at $130.00

Coffee Gift card
Coffee Gift card
$35

Starting bid

Second Wind gift cards valued at $50.00

Paul Mitchell Package
Paul Mitchell Package
$200

Starting bid

Assorted Paul Mitchell products. Valued at $400.00.

Spa Package
Spa Package
$155

Starting bid

Assorted items for pampering. Valued at $210.00.

Oral care package
Oral care package
$450

Starting bid

Features Sonicare brushes. Valued at $600.00.

Coffee gift package
Coffee gift package
$140

Starting bid

Gift card donuts and more. Valued at $190.00.

Ortho Package
Ortho Package
$780

Starting bid

$1000 gift card and more. Valued at $1050.00

Spa Package.
Spa Package.
$95

Starting bid

Many pampering items. Valued at $130.00.

Accent chair
Accent chair
$450

Starting bid

KenBell Accent chair. Valued at $599.00

Rice Cooker
Rice Cooker
$35

Starting bid

Instant Pot Rice Cooker. $50.00

Gourmet Warmer
Gourmet Warmer
$30

Starting bid

Gourmet warmer $40.00

