2025 Rock & Gem Round-Up - Indoor Vendor Space Application

Indoor Space: The assigned space shall have 3 eight foot by two-foot tables at $250.00 for both days. Tables do not have traditional legs for risers.



VENDOR may add an additional table or display case as long as it fits within the space provided. The VENDOR shall provide tablecloths for each table.

By completing this contract, the vendor agrees to abide by the rules set their in.



No refunds shall be made after October 1st, 2025, except in cases of emergency and contingent, further, on availability of replacement VENDOR.