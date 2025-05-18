Imperfect Angels Organization

2025 Rooted & Radiant Girls Retreat - Illinois

Dupage County

IL, USA

RSVP - Girl
$25
Must be completed by parent/guardian. (1) Registration is required per participant. Each participant must be enrolled in grades 6th-12th. The retreat will include: accommodations, meals and drinks, transportation, t-shirt, resource bag, and fees for activities. Drop-off & Pick-up times are prompt. For questions and more information, please contact [email protected]. No refunds.
RSVP - Women (18+)
$100
This fee will be considered as a donation to the Imperfect Angels Organization. We have limited spaces for women attendees. You will be joining us the full retreat, partial attendance are excluded from this opportunity. The retreat will include: accommodations, meals and drinks, transportation, t-shirt, resource bag, and fees for activities. For questions and more information, please contact [email protected]. No refunds.
