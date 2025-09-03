Rowayton Elementary 2025 Fall Fundraiser

1 Roton Ave, Norwalk, CT 06853, USA
Let your child shine by co-hosting the morning announcements with our beloved Principal, Dr. Cummings! Your child will get to lead the news, read the lunch menu, and enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at school life. Don’t miss this unique opportunity for an unforgettable experience!
Your child can take the stage and co-host the morning announcements with Mrs. Martin for a week! It’s a wonderful opportunity for your child to build confidence and make lasting memories! Bid now!
Want to arrive on time (and avoid showing up hours early!) while securing the best seats for the highly anticipated Holiday Concert? Bid on this exclusive opportunity for 4 VIP seats that guarantee you a prime spot to enjoy all the festive performances! You’ll be right at the heart of the action, soaking in all the music and holiday cheer. Don’t miss your chance to make this year's concert extra special!
Join Dr. Cummings and Mrs. Martin for a fun-filled afternoon of games! Your child and one lucky friend will team up for exciting activities, friendly competition, and laughter. This is a unique opportunity to bond with school leaders and create unforgettable memories. Don’t miss your chance to bid on this fantastic experience!
Fun afternoon of arts and crafts! Your child and two friends will get to unleash their creativity with Dr. Cummings and Mrs. Martin. They'll make colorful projects, have a blast, and create awesome memories together. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to craft and play! Bid now for a day full of fun!
Treat your child and a lucky friend to a special lunch with Dr. Cummings and Mrs. Martin! Enjoy delicious food while sharing stories, laughter, and building lasting connections. It’s a fantastic opportunity for fun and friendship in a relaxed setting. Don’t miss out—bid now for this memorable lunchtime experience!
Get ready for a morning full of fun! Your child and one friend will join our Dr. Cummings and Mrs. Martin for a delicious breakfast together. It’s the perfect way to start the day with laughter and friendship! Don’t miss out on this awesome opportunity—bid now for a morning to remember!
Bring excitement to your child’s school day with a Rowayton Fire Truck Ride from school to your home. This one-of-a-kind experience lets your child travel from school in style, riding in a real fire truck with flashing lights and sirens!
Dive into a week of fun with Sunny and Honey, the school’s beloved fish! This unique experience lets your child join Mr. Rey for a week of feeding and caring for our aquatic friends. Bid now for this swimmingly good time!
A second chance to dive into a week of fun with Sunny and Honey, the school’s beloved fish! This unique experience lets your child join Mr. Rey for a week of feeding and caring for our aquatic friends. Bid now for this swimmingly good time!
Here’s your child’s chance to be the Office Assistant for a morning! They'll team up with Mrs. Cadavid and Mrs. Grasty for a fun-filled experience, helping out in the office and learning the ins and outs of school life. From answering phones to delivering messages, it’s a perfect way to see what makes our school run smoothly! It’s sure to be an exciting and unforgettable morning. Bid now for this amazing opportunity!
Treat your child and two friends to a delightful trip to Mr. Frosty's ice cream with Mrs. Raila! They'll enjoy delicious treats and a chance to make sweet memories together. Don’t miss this tasty adventure—bid now for a scoop of fun!
Enjoy a delightful afternoon tea experience with Miss Kruseski and four guests! This special gathering will feature delicious tea, fun conversations, and a cozy atmosphere perfect for making memories. It’s a wonderful chance for friendship and relaxation—bid now for this charming experience!
Join Miss Malkin and Ms. Paccione for an action-packed field hockey practice with your child and 9 friends! This fun session will focus on skills, teamwork, and lots of laughter. Whether your child is a beginner or a pro, it’s a fantastic opportunity to improve their game and make lasting memories. Don’t miss out—bid now for this exciting day on the field!
Go Senators! Your child will join Ms. Rice and three friends for an exciting night out at a McMahon Varsity boys or girls basketball game! Cheer on the team, enjoy the excitement, and have a blast in the stands. It’s a perfect way to make awesome memories together—don’t miss out on this fun adventure! Bid now for a slam dunk of a time!
Join Ms. Tsiartsianidis will take your child and two friends for a sweet trip to Mr. Frosty’s for delicious ice cream! Enjoy choosing your favorite flavors and treats while having a blast together. It’s the perfect way to cool off and create fun memories—don’t miss out on this tasty adventure! Bid now for a scoop of fun!
Let your child explore the joy of music with three 30-minute, fun piano sessions with Mrs. Waldecker! Perfect for beginners or little music lovers, these lessons will help them learn new songs and improve their skills. It’s a great opportunity to make music and have a blast! Don’t miss out—bid now for this musical adventure!
Give your child the ultimate experience of being a Gym Teacher for the Day with Mr. Parlanti! They'll help lead fun activities, games, and exercises while learning what it’s like to run gym class. It’s a fantastic way to stay active, make new friends, and enjoy a day filled with laughter and movement. Don’t miss out—bid now for this exciting opportunity!
Let your child and a friend experience the thrill of being a teacher! For half a day, they will assist in the Gifted and Talented/Enrichment class, leading activities and having fun alongside their classmates. Bid now!
This unique opportunity is perfect for budding leaders!
Join Mrs. Mendez for a fun-filled hour of pizza and crafting! Your child and 4 friends will enjoy delicious slices while unleashing their creativity with a fun craft project. It’s the perfect way for your child to hang with their friends and enjoy a tasty treat together. Don’t miss this chance for a memorable afternoon—bid now for a delightful hangout!
Your child and 3 lucky friends will join Mrs. Bria and Mrs. Caputo for a special lunchtime treat! Pizza, ice cream, and lots of fun!
Join Ms. Pippa for a fun-filled after-school session of pizza and crafts! Your child and 1 friend will enjoy tasty slices while getting creative with a cool craft project. Don’t miss out—bid now for a delightful afternoon of creativity and yummy treats!
Your child and two friends will enjoy a special pizza lunch and ice cream treat with Mrs. Shipman. A delicious way to spend time together and make lunchtime extra fun!
Get ready for a day of excitement at the Rowayton Carnival with Ms. Pippa! Your child and 3 friends will enjoy two hours of carnival games, rides, and delicious treats. It’s the perfect chance to make unforgettable memories and have a blast with friends. Don’t miss this chance for a carnival adventure—bid now for some serious fun!
Carnival bracelets are not included. The successful bidder is responsible for carnival bracelets.
Your child will join Mrs. Saunders & Ms. Wax for a fun mini golf outing with three friends! A a fun-filled day of friendly competition, laughs, and some awesome putting skills. It’s the perfect way to spend time outdoors and make great memories together. Don’t miss this chance for a tee-rific adventure—bid now for a day of mini golf fun!
Get ready for a tasty adventure at Brendan's 101 with Mrs. Wax! You and a friend will enjoy yummy treats and delicious ice cream at this favorite local spot. It’s the perfect chance to share laughs and treats in a fun atmosphere. Don’t miss out on this sweet outing—bid now for a super fun afternoon!
Get ready for a tasty outing at Brendan's 101 with Mrs. Cambareri! You and a friend will enjoy yummy treats and delicious ice cream at this favorite local spot. Don’t miss out on this sweet outing—bid now for a super fun afternoon!!
Officer C will visit your child’s class to read a fun police themed book and bring some cool Norwalk police department swag for everyone to enjoy!
Join Ms. Boersma for a creative afternoon of arts and crafts! This at-school activity is for your child and one friend, featuring fun projects that spark imagination. Don’t miss this exciting artsy experience!
Your child and 3 friends will enjoy a fun pizza lunch at school with Miss Scicchitano! Don’t miss this tasty opportunity!
Get ready for a furry friend! Your child's class will enjoy a half-day visit from Elvis the Guinea Pig! Your child will be the hero if you win this item, bringing smiles and excitement to their classmates as they care for and play with Elvis. Don’t miss this pawsitively awesome chance—bid now for a half-day of fun with Elvis!
Step into the 3rd grade classroom as an assistant teacher for the afternoon with Mrs. Telesca! This unique experience is perfect for students who want to help lead activities, assist classmates, and enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at teaching. What a fun opportunity!
Your child and one friend will join Miss Scicchitano and Miss Florian, beloved teachers and best friends, for an afterschool ice cream social and games. One full hour of laughter treats and memories you won’t want miss!
Give your child the chance to shine! One lucky student will have the exciting opportunity to conduct a song in the HOLIDAY Sing-Along with Ms. Londono. It’s a perfect way to spread joy and get everyone singing along! This unforgettable experience is sure to create wonderful memories and lots of holiday cheer. Don’t miss out—bid now for this special chance for your child to take the spotlight!
Give your child the chance to shine! One lucky student will have the exciting opportunity to conduct a song in the MEMORIAL DAY Sing-Along with Ms. Londono. With flags waving and voices rising, your child will help bring everyone together in a spirited celebration. A fun, memorable way to shine on this special day!
Your child will enjoy a fun-filled, outdoor hangout with Mrs. Lang. Go for a scenic nature walk, play, relax, and soak in the outdoors. As a special bonus, Mrs. Lang, a seasoned photographer, will capture beautiful moments of your child, and you'll receive the photos to treasure forever. A memorable experience you won’t want to miss! 30-minute session.
Calling all young artists! Your child will have the chance to be the art teacher for half a day with Mrs. Antunes! They’ll lead fun projects and enjoy creative time with their classmates. It’s a super fun way to make art and have a blast! Don’t miss out—bid now for this exciting opportunity!
Your child and 2 lucky students will join Miss Potash for an unforgettable outing to see the movie Wicked: Part Two! This special outing promises excitement, music, and memories to last a lifetime. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this movie adventure!
Your child and 3 friends will join Ms. Wax and Ms. Billmeyer for a fun-filled beach picnic at Bayley Beach! This exclusive outing promises a day of sun, sand, and laughter. Your child will make unforgettable memories with their favorite teachers while soaking up the summer vibes. Don’t miss this memorable day at the beach!
A truly one-of-a-kind adventure for oyster lovers! Enjoy a private working oyster boat tour. This unique experience includes a boat ride through the oyster beds on Long Island Sound of Norwalk, a look at the farming process, and a fresh oyster tasting onboard.
For up to 12 guests
9:30 AM start time
Your child will step into the shoes of a teacher’s assistant for the day! They will enjoy a fun behind-the-scenes experience with Mrs. Raila. A special opportunity to shine and see what it’s like on the other side of the desk!
One lucky student will get to be Mrs. Landry special helper for the day! Assist in the classroom, help with activities, and enjoy a fun, hands-on experience with Mrs. Landry. A memorable day of fun and learning!
Calling all Pokémon fans! Join Mr. Benton for a special card opening session filled with fun and Pokémon cards! Your child and two friends got to hang out, open cards, and talk all things Pokémon with Mr. Benton. Gotta catch ’em all!
Get ready to bowl! Your child and one friend will join Ms. Edwards for a fun filled bowling outing of strikes, spares, and smiles. It’s sure to be a memorable time with one of your child’s favorite teachers!
A special afternoon with Miss Florian for your child and one friend enjoying a picnic by the pond followed by fun bracelet making. The perfect mixture of nature, creativity, and quality time. Sure to be a memorable hangout!
Step behind the desk with Ms. Curry and spend a half day as a junior librarian! Help with fun library jobs. A perfect chance for book lovers to shine and see what it’s like to run the library!
Your child is up to four friends will join Ms. Curri for an after school movie in the library. Complete with yummy snacks! A special chance to turn the library into your own private movie theater for an afternoon of fun.
Join Ms. Malcolm for a cozy winter holiday afternoon! Your child and up to four friends will enjoy snowflake making, a movie, and hot cocoa.
