2025 Royal Emerald Affair

Package includes: reserved seating for eight (one table) near front of room; one full-page digital journal ad; at-event recognition from the podium; poster or banner with logo or name displayed at event entrance; acknowledgment on social media channels

Package includes: reserved seating for eight (one table) near front of room; one full-page digital journal ad; at-event recognition from the podium; poster or banner with logo or name displayed at event entrance; acknowledgment on social media channels

More details...