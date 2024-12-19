2025 Royal Emerald Affair

Package includes: reserved seating for eight (one table) near front of room; one full-page digital journal ad; at-event recognition from the podium; poster or banner with logo or name displayed at event entrance; acknowledgment on social media channels
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
Package includes: reserved seating for four; one half-page digital journal ad; at-event recognition from the podium; poster or banner with logo or name displayed at event entrance; acknowledgment on social media channels
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
Package includes: reserved seating for two; one quarter- page digital journal ad; at-event recognition from the podium
Full Page Digital Ad
$250
Ad dimensions: 9.75”h x 7.75”w
Half Page Digital Ad
$125
Ad dimensions: 4.875”h x 7.75”w
Quarter Page Digital Ad
$75
Ad dimensions: 4.875”h x 3.875”w
Add a donation for Morris County (NJ) Chapter The Links Incorporated
$
