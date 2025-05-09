Richmond Police Activities League

Hosted by

Richmond Police Activities League

About this event

2025 RPAL Carnival

25th St & Barrett Ave

Richmond, CA 94804, USA

Vendor Fee (1 Day)
$100
This fee is for individuals and vendors who want to sell food or other items during the carnival.
Vendor Fee (2 Days)
$200
This fee is for individuals and vendors who want to sell food or other items during the carnival.
Vendor Fee (All 3 Days)
$300
This fee is for individuals and vendors who want to sell food or other items during the carnival.
Corporate Sponsorship
$500
Corporate Sponsor – $500 Support the fun and showcase your business! As a Corporate Sponsor, your company will receive a customized banner with your name, logo, and website displayed at the carnival. Plus, you'll be recognized on RPAL’s social media and in our monthly email newsletter.
Community Sponsorship
$750
Community Sponsor – $750 Make a bigger impact! As a Community Sponsor, your support helps 25 youth enjoy discounted ride ticket booklets. You'll also receive a prominent corporate banner at the event and a shoutout on RPAL’s social media and monthly newsletter.
Sponsor a Youth
$30
Give a child the gift of fun! Your sponsorship helps provide a discounted ride ticket booklet to a local youth, making the carnival more accessible and memorable for everyone.
Add a donation for Richmond Police Activities League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!