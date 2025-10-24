2025 RTL Black & Gold Holiday Party and Fundraiser

***Purchase your tickets by 6:00pm November 9, 2025.***
Includes all VIP Experiences:
Elevate your night with a VIP Table for you and nine guests — your exclusive access to the heart of the celebration.
Your Phirst Class Experience places you close to the action, where luxury meets purpose.
Walk our Black Carpet into an evening filled with holiday joy, and style, featuring:
✨ Dinner Buffet curated by the Hunt Valley Country Club
🍸 Premium Open Bar (until 11:00pm)
🎧 Music by Baltimore’s own DJ Clottey
🎁Silent Auction — bid for your chance to win a luxury vacation getaway
Make it a night your circle won’t forget — secure your VIP Table today before they sell out!
✨ Dinner Buffet curated by the Hunt Valley Country Club
🍸 Cash Bar (until 11:00pm)
🎧 Music by Baltimore’s own DJ Clottey
🎁Silent Auction — bid for your chance to win a luxury vacation getaway or tickets to a concert.
