2025 RYFC Silent Auction

You can pick up your winning items downstairs at the welcome desk.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value = Priceless
🏈🔥 Own a True Team Treasure – Football Helmets Signed by Every Player! 🔥🏈
Score a piece of history with these one-of-a-kind football helmets, signed by every kid on the team! This isn’t just memorabilia—it’s a celebration of teamwork, dedication, and unforgettable moments on the field.
Perfect for fans, families, and collectors, these helmets capture the spirit, energy, and pride of the whole team—all in one incredible keepsake. Imagine the stories behind every signature, the cheers, the hard work, and the victories that made this season special.
Display it proudly in your home, office, or man cave and relive the excitement every time you see those autographs!
Grab this unique, signed treasure and own the heart of the team! 🏆⚡
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value = $300
🏈🔥 Tiger Power Football Camp is Back — Where Fun Meets Fierce! 🔥🏈
Get ready, young athletes! Tiger Power Football Camp is roaring back this summer with the ultimate non-contact football experience designed just for kids ages 8-13 who want to level up their game — all while having a blast!
How do you know if a camp is really helping your kid improve? Listen for the laughter and the cheers! When kids are having fun, they’re learning, growing, and crushing it on the field.
At Tiger Power, we pack the day with high-energy training that’s all about building skills, confidence, and speed. Campers will sharpen their pass/catch skills, blocking techniques, and football IQ, all while mastering the safest, most advanced tackling fundamentals—with limited contact and a huge focus on proper form and technique to keep everyone safe.
The mornings kick off with explosive acceleration drills, speed and agility training, and game conditioning, setting the tone for a day of performance and power. Then, it’s all football — from individual skill work to team concepts, your camper will learn the game inside and out.
Each day wraps up with fun games and friendly competitions where campers get to show off what they’ve learned, make new friends, and feel the thrill of the game.
No gear? No problem! Since this is a non-contact camp, all your child needs is comfortable training clothes and cleats. We’ll handle the rest!
Join the Tiger Power pack this summer — where every play counts, every kid shines, and the fun never stops! 🐯🏈
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value = $135
⚡️🏃♂️ Unlock Your Speed & Power with Coach Pete’s Speed Wins! 🏃♀️⚡️
Ready to take your athletic performance to the next level? Coach Pete McLean, founder of Speed Wins Limited, specializes in unlocking your explosive speed, power, and agility — the key ingredients to dominating on the field, track, or court.
Most high school sports are fast, intense, and demand quick bursts of energy. Coach Pete’s expert training hones your fast twitch muscle response in all directions—whether it’s sprinting straight ahead, quick lateral moves, or powerful backward bursts—helping you outpace and outplay the competition.
With his top certifications and deep expertise in exercise physiology, Coach Pete creates a custom training plan tailored to your unique strengths and weaknesses, maximizing your athletic potential.
This auction item includes a full athletic evaluation and personalized training session — the perfect kickstart to speeding past your limits.
Get ready to train smarter, move faster, and win bigger with Coach Pete!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value = $1000
🏌️♂️⛳ Tee Off in Style – Private Golf Experience in Ridgefield!
Ready to swing into a day of pure golf bliss? Enjoy 18 holes of pristine, private golf right here in beautiful Ridgefield, Connecticut — a course that’s as welcoming to beginners as it is challenging for seasoned pros.
No tee times? No problem! This walker-friendly course lets you play at your own pace, soaking in the stunning scenery and top-notch facilities. Sharpen your game with access to dedicated chipping, putting, sand, and driving practice areas, all maintained to perfection.
This exclusive experience is perfect for 2 to 4 players, available Tuesday through Thursday — the perfect midweek escape to hit the greens and make memories.
Grab your clubs, rally your crew, and get ready for a golf day you won’t forget!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value = Priceless
🚓💨 Ride to School Like a VIP – Police Car Experience!
Start your child’s day with a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime ride to school alongside Ridgefield’s finest! The winning bidder gets to arrange a special pickup, where your child will be chauffeured in a real police car — sirens blazing, lights flashing — making an unforgettable entrance at school.
It’s not just a ride, it’s a full-on VIP experience that will have your child feeling like a true hero for the day!
Get ready for smiles, waves, and bragging rights — this is the coolest school drop-off ever! 🚓✨
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value = Priceless
🚒🔥 Ride to School in Style – Fire Truck Adventure!
Here’s a once-in-a-lifetime, priceless experience your child will never forget! Imagine their excitement as they start the day riding to school on a real fire truck, cruising through town with flashing lights and sirens blaring — all thanks to Ridgefield’s Volunteer Firemen!
The winning bidder gets to schedule the perfect morning pickup, where the fire crew will arrive at your home to whisk your child away for the coolest school drop-off ever. Talk about making a grand entrance!
Get ready for cheers, smiles, and bragging rights — this is a ride that turns an ordinary school day into an extraordinary adventure! 🚒🎉
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value = $2000
🌟 Give Your Child the Summer of a Lifetime – $2,000 Toward Camp Cody Overnight Adventure! 🌟
Imagine your child spending two unforgettable weeks at Camp Cody, nestled on the stunning shores of Lake Ossipee in Freedom, New Hampshire. This gift card, valued at $2,000, unlocks a world of adventure, friendship, and growth—perfect for kids ages 7-15 who are ready to make memories that will last a lifetime.
At Camp Cody, your camper will dive into thrilling watersports, horseback riding, creative arts, team sports, and so much more—all in a supportive, fun environment that builds confidence and independence. From the first splash in the lake to the final campfire song, every moment is crafted to inspire and empower.
Details & Guidelines:
Give your child the gift of independence, lifelong friendships, and a summer full of adventure. Bid now and send them to Camp Cody for an experience they—and you—will never forget!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value = $95
🥋 Give Your Child Confidence, Focus, and Fun – 1 Month of Martial Arts at SDSS Ridgefield! 🥋
Step into the exciting world of SDSS Martial Arts Ridgefield, where kids build strength, discipline, and self-defense skills — all while having a blast in a supportive, welcoming community. Our experienced instructors are dedicated to helping your child grow not just as an athlete, but as a confident, resilient individual ready to take on any challenge.
As pioneers of martial arts in the Northeast, SDSS offers a rich legacy combined with personalized instruction tailored to each student’s journey. This basket includes one month of classes plus a uniform, giving your child everything they need to get started on the path to success.
Perfect for new students ready to discover their potential!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value = $175
🎬🍿 Movie Night Magic at The Prospector Theater – Gift Basket!
Lights, popcorn, action! Treat yourself or a loved one to the ultimate movie night experience with this Prospector Theater Gift Basket. Featuring a $100 gift card to enjoy any film showing at Ridgefield’s beloved local cinema, plus plenty of their famous popcorn and delicious treats to snack on while you watch.
Whether it’s a date night, family outing, or solo escape, this basket brings the magic of the movies right to your doorstep—no ticket line required!
Grab the popcorn, sit back, and let the show begin! 🎥✨
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value = $175
🐾 Pamper Your Pup Gift Basket – Tail-Wagging Goodies Inside! 🐶
Treat your furry best friend to a basket full of tail-wagging delights! This special gift basket is packed with Blue Buffalo Dog Food, tasty toppers to make mealtime extra special, scrumptious treats, and fun dog toys to keep playtime lively and joyful.
Whether your pup loves to snack, nibble, or chew, this basket has something to make every doggy day a celebration. Perfect for spoiling your own fur baby or gifting to a dog-loving friend!
Because every good dog deserves great treats — and a whole lot of love. 🐕❤️
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value = $250.00
🚗✨ Shine On-The-Go with Mocks Mobile Detailing – $250 Gift Card!
Say goodbye to the hassle of waiting at a shop and hello to the ultimate convenience of mobile car detailing—right at your doorstep! Family-owned and proudly serving Fairfield County, CT, Westchester County, NY, and surrounding areas, Mocks Mobile Detailing brings professional, top-tier care directly to YOU.
Perfect for busy families, professionals on the move, and business owners managing fleets, Mocks offers tailored detailing packages designed to keep your vehicles looking showroom fresh — without you ever leaving home!
Whether it’s your daily driver, work fleet, or client rides, give the gift of a sparkling clean ride with this $250 gift certificate — because your car deserves the best, wherever you are.
Convenient. Professional. Mobile. Your car’s new best friend.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value = $3500
Transform Your Kitchen, Transform Your Life – $2,000 Kitchen Redesign Credit at East Hills Kitchens
Your kitchen is more than just a room—it’s the heart of your home, where meals turn into memories, homework happens, and celebrations come alive. When it’s time for a renovation, you deserve more than a contractor—you need a trusted kitchen design partner who understands that real life happens here.
With East Hills Kitchens, you’re not just investing in cabinets and countertops—you’re investing in a space that works beautifully for your family every day. From trying new recipes with friends to family gatherings around the island, we design kitchens that fit your lifestyle seamlessly.
What you get with this $2,000 credit:
We’ll guide you step-by-step, ensuring a smooth process with no surprises, so your kitchen remodel feels exciting—not overwhelming.
Ready to start your kitchen’s next chapter? Bid now and let East Hills Kitchens design a space you’ll love for years to come!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value = $240
🍽️✨ A Taste of Ridgefield – Savor the Best from Our Local Favorites! ✨🍯
Discover the flavors that make Ridgefield so special with this delicious Taste of Ridgefield gift basket — a curated collection of goodies from some of our town’s most beloved businesses!
Inside, you’ll find:
Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting a friend, this basket is a flavorful journey through Ridgefield’s best — one bite, one sip, and one page at a time.
Support local. Taste local. Love Ridgefield. 🍯📚🍴
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value = $345
🌸 Mom’s Night Out Gift Basket – She Deserves This!
Give mom the ultimate excuse to relax, refresh, and reconnect with this perfectly curated Mom’s Night Out basket — a fabulous blend of pampering and fun that covers everything from self-care to a stylish night out with friends or family.
Included in this luxe experience:
💆♀️ Blowout & Scalp Massage at Magic Studio (Danbury) – Start the day with some much-needed glam and relaxation
💅 Gift Card to Ridgefield Nail Bar – Because every mom deserves a flawless mani-pedi
💉 Gift Card to a Local Med Spa – A little self-care goes a long way
🍽️ Gift Card to Ancient Mariner – Enjoy a cozy, delicious meal
🍸 Gift Card to Square One – Perfect for cocktails and conversation
And to keep the good vibes flowing at home:
🍷 3 Bottles of Wine – Because one just isn’t enough
💖 Fun Pink Glasses, Stylish Napkins & Coasters – All the essentials for a girls’ night in
Whether it’s a quiet evening to unwind or a long-overdue night out with her best friends, this basket is all about making her the priority.
Cheers to the moms who do it all — now it’s her turn to be treated. 🥂
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value = $225
💑 Date Night Basket – An Evening to Remember
Treat yourself or someone special to the perfect night out with this elegant Date Night Basket, curated for romance, relaxation, and unforgettable memories.
This charming package includes:
Whether it’s a special occasion or just because, this basket makes planning the perfect date night effortless.
Dinner, a show, and fine wine — all that’s missing is you. ❤️
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value = $150
🍷 Wine Experience Gift Basket – Sip, Savor, & Spark Romance
Indulge in the perfect blend of elegance, flavor, and relaxation with this beautifully curated Wine Experience Gift Basket. Whether you're planning a romantic evening, a cozy night in, or a special celebration, this basket delivers everything needed for an unforgettable experience.
Inside this indulgent basket, you’ll find:
Whether you're gifting this to a friend, a couple, or treating yourself, this basket is more than just wine — it’s an experience.
Cheers to moments that deserve to be savored. 🍷✨
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value = $750+
💆♀️ Pamper Yourself Gift Basket – Because You Deserve It
Treat yourself or someone you love to the ultimate self-care experience with this Pamper Yourself Gift Basket — a thoughtfully curated collection of high-end beauty, relaxation, and indulgence essentials designed to refresh the body, soothe the mind, and uplift the spirit.
🌟 Whether it's a cozy night in or a full spa day at home, this basket is packed with everything needed to unwind in style:
✨ Spa & Skincare Essentials:
🧖♀️ Relaxation & Comfort:
☕️ Sweet Treats & Sips:
🎁 Bonus Luxe Gift Cards:
All beautifully arranged in a stylish reusable basket — this gift is perfect for birthdays, thank-yous, raffles, auctions, or just as a well-deserved treat for yourself.
Because taking care of you is always in style. 💖
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value = $450
🎲 Ultimate Family Game Night Basket – Fun for All Ages! 🧩
Get ready for endless laughs, friendly competition, and unforgettable memories with the Ultimate Family Game Night Basket! Packed with over 25 games and accessories, this basket has something for every age, skill level, and personality – from strategic thinkers to silly jokesters.
🧺 Inside this fun-filled basket, you'll find:
With games for toddlers, teens, parents, and grandparents, this basket is a perfect gift for families who love to play, bond, and unplug. Ideal for holidays, fundraisers, raffles, or just because — it’s more than a basket; it’s a recipe for fun nights together.
🎉 Game night just got an epic upgrade!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value = Priceless
Create Unforgettable Family Moments with the Custom Ridgefield Tigers Fire Pit!
Gather your loved ones and enjoy cozy evenings around this beautifully crafted custoRidgefield Tigers Fire Pit. Whether you're roasting marshmallows, making s’mores, or simply sharing stories under the stars, this fire pit brings warmth, spirit, and tradition to every backyard gathering.
Proudly showcasing the Ridgefield Tigers logo, it's perfect for families who love their team and cherish quality time together. Durable, safe, and stylish – it’s more than just a fire pit; it’s a centerpiece for memories.
Light it up. Cheer them on. Make every night a family night.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value = $350
🍽️ A Week of Dinners Gift Basket – No Cooking, No Cleanup, Just Enjoy!
Take a break from the kitchen and enjoy a full week of delicious, stress-free meals with our "A Week of Dinners" gift basket! Perfect for busy families, couples on the go, or anyone who could use a week off from meal planning, this basket is packed with gift cards to some of the area’s most popular spots.
Includes:
Whether you're feeding the whole family or sneaking in a few easy date nights, this basket has dinner (and lunch!) covered.
One week, six delicious meals — zero dishes to wash. Now that’s a win! 🍴
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value = $315
🏈🏀⚾️🥅 Sports Card Mania Gift Basket – For the Ultimate Collector!
Calling all sports fans and card collectors! The Sports Card Mania gift basket is a dream come true for anyone who loves the thrill of the pull. Packed with a variety of unopened, collectible card packs across all major sports, this basket delivers excitement, nostalgia, and the chance to score big.
Included in the basket:
Whether you're chasing your favorite team, building your collection, or sharing the hobby with a young fan, this basket is packed with potential and fun.
Rip, collect, and celebrate the game — one card at a time. 🏆
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value = $250
🥃🔥 The Ultimate American Metal Whiskey & Spirits Basket – A Giant Pour of Pure Awesomeness! 🔥🥃
Raise your glass to the boldest, smoothest spirits around! This giant gift basket from American Metal is packed with their famous whiskey and premium alcohol — perfect for those who appreciate quality, craftsmanship, and a seriously good time.
Whether you’re celebrating a milestone, gifting the whiskey lover in your life, or just treating yourself, this basket delivers a legendary tasting experience straight to your door.
Get ready to sip, savor, and enjoy the best of American Metal — because great moments deserve great whiskey!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value = $1500
🌊 Escape to Cape May – 3-Night Family Getaway at the RYFC Presidents’ House!
Pack your bags and get ready for an unforgettable family adventure in charming Cape May, NJ! This spacious 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom house sleeps up to 8 and is perfectly nestled in the heart of Cape May’s historic district — just a block from the beach and steps from the vibrant Washington Street Mall.
Imagine waking up to breathtaking ocean views from every floor, sipping morning coffee on the wrap-around porch, and spending your days exploring the nearby mini-golf, arcade, and Convention Hall — all just around the corner!
Whether you're dreaming of sandy beach days, leisurely strolls through town, or festive holiday magic, this getaway has it all. And here’s a secret: The December dates are a true winter wonderland! Cape May goes all out with festive lights, holiday markets, and cozy charm — perfect for a memorable family holiday trip (just bring your sweaters!).
Available dates: 10/25, 11/1, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29, 12/13, 12/20
Whether you choose the crisp fall charm or the twinkling December magic, your perfect Cape May family escape awaits!
Bid now for a chance to make memories that will last a lifetime! 🌟
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Approx. Retail Value= $3600 ($1,200 per room).
Enjoy 7-10 Nights of Premium Accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy).
Escape to a private 100-acre peninsula on Antigua's southeast coast. Enjoy clear turquoise waters, two stunning beaches, six pools, four restaurants, water sports, pickleball courts, a fitness center, kids' activities, spa, and nightly entertainment. St. James Club promises unforgettable island memories.
Please review the "small print" on this auction item.
RESORT INFORMATION/NIGHTLY SUPPLEMENT
ST. JAMES'S CLUB & VILLAS, ANTIGUA
$150 per person per night (based on double occupancy + tax/service & additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night Dec 21.-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24). Experience a private 100-acre peninsula on Antigua’s southeastern coast where clear turquoise waters surround your own private oasis. Two magnificent white-sand beaches, six pools, four distinct restaurants, non-motorized water sports, pickleball courts & fitness center, supervised kids' activities, spa and nightly entertainment. St. James’s Club will leave you with amazing island memories to last a lifetime.
This Auction Item provides Premium accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,200 per room depending on dates of travel) at St. James’s Club & Villas. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $150 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guest choosing to upgrade to higher category may do so for as little as $60 per room, per night based on availability at time of booking. Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies. Book By Date: June 30, 2028
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Approx. Retail Value= $4350 ($1,450 per room).
Enjoy 7-10 Nights of Luxurious Senic accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy).
Choose and Adventure Daily:
Zip-lining through Rainforest
Rum Tasting Tour
River Rafting on the Chiriqui River
Coffee Plantation Tour
Bird Watching at Paradise Gardens
Hiking to the Lost Waterfalls
Panoramic Rainforest Tour
Walk along Hanging Bridges
Cangilones River Tour
Spa Treatment
*Some Restrictions Apply. *Excludes day of arrival & departure.
Please review the "small print" on this auction item.
INFORMATION/NIGHTLY SUPPLEMENT
LOS ESTABLOS BOUTIQUE RESORT – BOQUETE, PANAMA
$165 per person/per night (based on double occupancy + tax/service & additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night Dec 21.-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24).
Award winning 5-star boutique Inn boasting magnificent
gardens, adventure walks, & breathtaking views
Los Establos Boutique Inn, winner of TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice Award, is a distinctive collection of comfortable suites and accommodations nestled 4,000 feet above sea level. Spread across 16 acres in the midst of a lush coffee plantation, this charming estate offers panoramic views of the Barú Volcano set against Boquete’s green mountains, blue waterfalls and rushing rivers. All deluxe accommodations feature marble bathrooms, regional artwork, and private patios, allowing for full enjoyment of the fresh mountain air. Amenities such as flat-screen TV’s with satellite, plush bathrobes, and Wi-Fi ensure modern comforts coincide with Mother Nature’s magnificence. Stroll along secret paths as you breathe in the aroma of coffee and the perfumes of the region’s lush tropical gardens.
This Auction item provides Luxurious Scenic accommodations for up to 3 rooms(double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued at $1,450 per room). All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $165 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), plus your choice of one daily activity per person. (not day of arrival/departure) Government tax/ service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a suite category may do so for $50 per suite, per night based on availability at time of booking. Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies. Book By Date: June 30, 2028
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Approx. Retail Value= $5700 ($1,900 per Villa).
Enjoy 7-10 Nights of Luxury Waterview Accommodations for up to 3 Villas (double occupancy).
Hammock Cove Antigua offers upscale, adults-only luxury with private villas, plunge pools, pickleball courts and personal Guest Ambassador. Adjacent to Devil's Bridge National Park, overlooking turquoise waters, it provides impeccable holidays for discerning travelers.
Please review the "small print" on this auction item
*Luxury Waterview accommodations for up to 3 Villas (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per Villa at HAMMOCK COVE ANTIGUA- ADULTS ONLY.
All reservations are subject to a minimum supplement
of $306-$323 per person per night (based on double occupancy + tax/service & additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night Dec 21.-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24). This provides dining, beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to Waterfront Villa category may do so at additional charge of $200 per villa, per night based on availability at the time of booking. Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Book By Date: June 30, 2028
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Approx. Retail Value= $5700 ($1,900 per room).
Enjoy 7-10 Nights of Beachfront Resort Accommodations for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy).
Galley Bay Resort & Spa, on Antigua's northwest coast, is a tranquil 40-acre paradise. WIth just 98 accommodations, it offers serene beachside dining, watersports, and a luxurious spa, perfect for discerning adult travelers.
Please review the "small print" on this auction item.
GALLEY BAY RESORT & SPA • EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS
$306-$323 per person per night (based on double occupancy + tax/service & additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night Dec 21.-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24).
Galley Bay Resort & Spa, a 40-acre exotic paradise surrounded by a tranquil bird sanctuary and 3/4-mile-long stretch of white sand beach along the crystal blue Caribbean Sea. An intimate hideaway for discerning adult travelers, this award winning resort features just 98 accommodations spectacular sunset views, sumptuous beachside dining, watersport, romance, & relaxing Indulge Spa.
This auction item provides luxurious accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,900 per room depending on dates of travel). All reservations are subject to mandatory supplement of $306-$323 per person, per night that provides dining, beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities and activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to higher category may do so for $200 per room, per night. Resort black- out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Air transportation is not included. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies. Book By Date: June 30, 2028
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Approx. Retail Value= $3150 ($1,050 per room).
Enjoy 7-10 Nights of Oceanview Accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy).
Pineapple Beach Club Antigua is perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway or looking to explore the beautiful island of Antigua. A spectacular quarter-mile white sand beach, three freshwater swimming pools, colorful accommodations nestled amidst lush tropical gardens, four dining options, pickleball courts, spa, fitness center, excursions and more.
Please review the "small print" on this auction item.
RESORT INFORMATION/NIGHTLY SUPPLEMENT
PINEAPPLE BEACH CLUB ANTIGUA • EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS
$150 per person/per night (based on double occupancy + tax/service & additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night Dec 21.-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24). The simple, unadorned pleasures of the Caribbean await at the Adults-Only Pineapple Beach Club Antigua. Set on 30 acres of tropical paradise, with a spectacular quarter-mile white sand beach, two freshwater swimming pools, non-motorized water sports, comfortable accommodations, three dining options, pickleball courts, fitness center & more, this resort is perfect for those seeking laidback fun in the sun, a romantic hideaway or looking to explore the beautiful island of Antigua.
This Auction Item provides Oceanview accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,050 per room depending on dates of travel) at Pineapple Beach Club. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $150 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a higher room category may do so for as little as $66 per room, per night based on availability at time of booking. Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per
night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies. Book By Date: June 30, 2028
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Approx. Retail Value= $3225 ($1,075 per room).
Enjoy 7-10 Nights of One Bedroom Suite Accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy).
The Club Barbados is the ideal Adult-Only Caribbean vacation destination for those seeking a fantastic location, intimate setting, and service excellence. Locted on the highly sought after west coast of Barbados, the Club Barbados offers colorful gardens, cozy walkways, 3 tier freshwater pool, tennis court, spa, and fitness center.
Please review the "small print" on this auction item.
RESORT INFORMATION/NIGHTLY SUPPLEMENT
THE CLUB BARBADOS • EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS
$150 per person per night (based on double occupancy + tax/service & additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night Dec 21.-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24). The Club Barbados, located on the prestigious platinum west coast of the island offers guests an adults only experience. There is plenty to enjoy with spacious accommodations, three freshwater swimming pools, water sports, two dining options, tennis, fitness center, spa, piano bar & lounges. The Club Barbados exudes intimacy with its romantic oceanfront setting, tropical gardens, cozy walkways, and friendly social atmosphere.
This Auction Item provides One-Bedroom Suite accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,075 per room depending on dates of travel) at The Club Barbados. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $150 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government
tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a higher room category may do so for as little as $56 per room, per night based on availability at time of booking. Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies. Book By Date: June 30, 2028
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Approx. Retail Value= $4200 ($1,400 per room).
Enjoy 7-10 Nights of Waterview Suite Accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy). The Verandah Antigua is an eco-friendly Caribbean beachfront resort with two spectacular white-sand beaches, five pools, nature trails to historic Devil's Bridge, four restaurants, pickleball courts & fitness center, non-mororized water sports, mini golf, and the world-class Tranquility Body & Soul Spa. Perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway, or just looking to escape and explore a new destination.
Please review the "small print" on this auction item.
RESORT INFORMATION/NIGHTLY SUPPLEMENT
THE VERANDAH ANTIGUA • EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS
$160 per person/per night (based on double occupancy + tax/service & additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night Dec 21.-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24). Retreat in luxury at a truly All-Inclusive, Exclusively-Adult hideaway in Antigua. Superbly located on 30 acres of palm-studded beach front and indented coastlines, The Verandah Antigua is the perfect tropical paradise for your next romantic escape. The Verandah Antigua is an eco-friendly Caribbean beachfront resort with two spectacular white-sand beaches, five pools, nature trails to historic Devil’s Bridge, four restaurants, pickleball courts & fitness center, non-motorized
water sports, mini golf, and the world class Tranquility Body & Soul Spa. Perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway, friends getaway or just looking to escape and leave the world behind.
This Auction Item provides Waterview Suite accommodations for up to 3 Suites (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per Suite. (valued up to $1,400 per room depending on dates of travel) at The Veranda Antigua. All reservations are subject
to a required supplement of $160 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a higher suite category may do so for as little as $40 per suite, per night based on availability at time of booking. Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per
night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies. Book By Date: June 30, 2028
