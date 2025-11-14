2025 s2a (2)

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
16x11, White Frame
Christian Masters, Children's Mercy
This image was created during the preparation of a 3D heart model intended for surgical planning. While 3D imaging is invaluable for pre-surgical visualization, the physicality of a printed model offers surgeons a more tangible sense of scale and spatial relationships, critical for precise, effective procedures. This image is actually heart model editing error.
Starting bid
16x13, White Frame
Brady Blede, Ronawk
This image shows the pollen spores of a White Pine (Pinus strobus) collected in May 2025 in Overland Park, Kansas. The pollen spores appear boat-shaped with two air sacs, called sacci, which give the pollen a winged appearance, helping the spore travel long distances in the wind.
The sample was imaged using light microscopy.
Starting bid
24x16, Natural Frame
Emerson Fajardo, Ronawk
Ronawk's Bio-Block is a 3D hydrogel that allows cells to form tissues as they would naturally. This technology enables rapid expansion of stem cells that could be used for early-stage diagnostics or in repairing injured tissues. These Bio-Blocks had been left to dry, and developed into this Fleur-de-Lis, a symbol connected to New Orleans Saints. Which effectively act like saints with the help they can provide to people.
Starting bid
24x14, Black Frame
Stefanie Williams, Stowers Institute for Medical Research
This artwork was created using an open source software called Blender to replicate a predicted protein structure multiple times. The original structure was generated by AlphaFold, a deep learning tool that models how proteins fold and interact. In this case, the interaction between two proteins from the artist’s research unexpectedly resembled a flower, complete with stem and leaves.
Each flower-like structure was colored differently and arranged into a bouquet. An open source bow was added as a final touch. The piece highlights how scientific tools can inspire creativity and transform complex data into visual beauty.
Starting bid
18x13.5, Natural Frame
Shreya Katwala, University of Missouri-Kansas City
This image represents research into how high oxygen levels affect brain development, particularly in newborns exposed to medical oxygen. It focuses on the cerebellum, the part of the brain responsible for motor control and coordination.
In conditions such as bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), a lung disease common in premature infants, prolonged exposure to high oxygen can lead to inflammation in both the lungs and the brain. This image shows a mouse cerebellum stained for IBA1, an inflammatory marker. The darker dots indicate areas of active inflammation, revealing potential sites of damage caused by excessive oxygen, a condition known as hyperoxia. This signals ongoing injury to the brain.
Understanding how oxygen therapy impacts the developing brain is critical to improving long-term outcomes for infants born prematurely.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!