2025 s2a (2)

16x13, White Frame

Brady Blede, Ronawk





This image shows the pollen spores of a White Pine (Pinus strobus) collected in May 2025 in Overland Park, Kansas. The pollen spores appear boat-shaped with two air sacs, called sacci, which give the pollen a winged appearance, helping the spore travel long distances in the wind.





The sample was imaged using light microscopy.