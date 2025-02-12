2025 SAFA Pride Picnic Vendor and Sponsor Registration

350 Wile Ave

Souderton, PA 18964, USA

Vendor Registration
$25
Payment for Vendor Level, this tier includes: 10x10 vendor space Announcement on social media and event page
Sponsorship Payment
$50
Payment for Sponsorship Level this tier Includes: Logo ad on Website Announcement on social media and event page Logo ad on branded social media sponsorship post Logo on printed event materials 2x3 banner of your logo
Sponsor and Vendor Payment
$70
Payment for both Sponsorship and vendor levels, This tier includes: 10x10 Vendor Space Announcement on social media and event page Logo ad on Website Logo ad on branded social media sponsorship post Logo on printed event materials 2x3 banner of your logo
Non Profit Vendor
Free
This is only valid for organizations that can provide a copy of their 501(c)(3) letter

