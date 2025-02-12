2025 SAFA Pride Picnic Vendor and Sponsor Registration

Payment for Vendor Level, this tier includes:
10x10 vendor space
Announcement on social media and event page
Payment for Vendor Level, this tier includes:
10x10 vendor space
Announcement on social media and event page
Sponsorship Payment
$50
Payment for Sponsorship Level this tier Includes:
Logo ad on Website
Announcement on social media and event page
Logo ad on branded social media sponsorship post
Logo on printed event materials
2x3 banner of your logo
Payment for Sponsorship Level this tier Includes:
Logo ad on Website
Announcement on social media and event page
Logo ad on branded social media sponsorship post
Logo on printed event materials
2x3 banner of your logo
Sponsor and Vendor Payment
$70
Payment for both Sponsorship and vendor levels, This tier includes:
10x10 Vendor Space
Announcement on social media and event page
Logo ad on Website
Logo ad on branded social media sponsorship post
Logo on printed event materials
2x3 banner of your logo
Payment for both Sponsorship and vendor levels, This tier includes:
10x10 Vendor Space
Announcement on social media and event page
Logo ad on Website
Logo ad on branded social media sponsorship post
Logo on printed event materials
2x3 banner of your logo
Non Profit Vendor
Free
This is only valid for organizations that can provide a copy of their 501(c)(3) letter
This is only valid for organizations that can provide a copy of their 501(c)(3) letter
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!