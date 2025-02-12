2025 SAFA Pride Picnic Vendor and Sponsor Registration

Payment for both Sponsorship and vendor levels, This tier includes: 10x10 Vendor Space Announcement on social media and event page Logo ad on Website Logo ad on branded social media sponsorship post Logo on printed event materials 2x3 banner of your logo

Payment for both Sponsorship and vendor levels, This tier includes: 10x10 Vendor Space Announcement on social media and event page Logo ad on Website Logo ad on branded social media sponsorship post Logo on printed event materials 2x3 banner of your logo

More details...