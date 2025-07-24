Felix A Williams Elementary PTA

Felix A Williams Elementary PTA

2025 Sailfish Splash Family Night

931 SE Ruhnke St

Stuart, FL 34994, USA

General admission
$8

All FAWE students are FREE. Adults, siblings, or guests are $8 each.

** Please list all FAWE students so we have an accurate headcount**.

For example, Mom is bringing 2 FAWE students. Mom buys 1- admit one ticket and lists Sarah & Justin in the FAWE student field.

-OR-

Mom is bringing 1 FAWE student and 1 middle school sibling. Mom buys 2-admit one tickets and lists Sarah in the FAWE student field.

$10 Concessions
$10

Save time at check-in and pre-purchase your concessions tickets!

We will have food available for purchase at our family day. 1 ticket = $1

Our menu will be:
Pizza Slice $2
Assorted Ice Cream $2
Jumbo Ice Pops $2
Popcorn $1
Fountain Drinks $1

Whole Pizza
$14

Pre-Order an entire pie at a discount to feed the family! Each pizza has 8 slices.

