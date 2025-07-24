2025 Sailfish Splash Family Night

All FAWE students are FREE. Adults, siblings, or guests are $8 each.



** Please list all FAWE students so we have an accurate headcount**.



For example, Mom is bringing 2 FAWE students. Mom buys 1- admit one ticket and lists Sarah & Justin in the FAWE student field.



-OR-



Mom is bringing 1 FAWE student and 1 middle school sibling. Mom buys 2-admit one tickets and lists Sarah in the FAWE student field.